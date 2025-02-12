February 12, 1963

It was on this date that construction began on St. Louis’ towering Gateway Arch, a stainless-steel tribute to Thomas Jefferson and his ideas for America’s westward expansion. The arch opened on June 10, 1967, and cost $13 million to build, equivalent to $96 million today.

At 630 feet, it is the tallest monument in the United States and the tallest arch in the world. The Gateway Arch is managed by the National Park Service and received 2,422,836 visitors in 2023.

Designed by Finnish American architect Eero Saarinen, the Gateway Arch is truly a modern marvel. As the photograph clearly shows, the two legs of the monument were built separately, allowing for a various of 1/64 of an inch, anything more and the two legs would not have joined together properly. Many pundits of the day were afraid the arch would fall over should it be subjected to extreme weather, but thus far at least, she has stood the test of time.

Eero Saarinen won an international competition with his design for the arch, but passed away two years before construction began. Saarinen also designed the TWA Flight Center in New York City, and Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

As unique as the Gateway Arch is from the outside, the tram system opening inside is just as amazing. Conceived by Dick Bowser, a college dropout whose family was in the elevator business, the tram is completely custom, with nothing else like it in the world.

Built on both the principles of a Ferris Wheel and an elevator, there are two separate trams within the arch, each moving in opposite directions with entry and exit both occurring underground. Since the trams do not move in a circle, the design was complicated further, but the end result is remarkable.

Capsules referred to as “barrels” are attached to each tram and move freely as the tram rotates, swiveling 155 degrees during the ride to the top and back down again. Including loading and unloading, a ride to the top and back down again takes approximately ten minutes. Once at the top, visitors stay in the observation area for one tram cycle (around 8-10 minutes). This viewing area features 16 windows looking east over the Mississippi River and the Illinois communities and countryside, and 16 windows looking west over the city of St. Louis. When it's time to go back down, visitors will go back in the same tram car number they rode up in.

