Tires for sale, one of those iconic photos taken by Russell Lee.

When it comes to bygone eras, no one did more to solidify the term through the lens of a camera than American photographer Russell Lee. While there are certainly more famous photographers seared into the national psyche, names such as Ansel Adams and Alfred Stieglitz come to mind, there is a quirky, humane quality to Lee’s work that strikes me with great force. Almost as if the man were drawn into situations beyond his control, just knowing something was about to happen and God whispering, “be patient Russell, everything is about to be revealed.” Of course, I can’t speak for God on the subject of photography, but after acquainting yourself with some of Lee’s work you will surely see the connection.

In popular culture, Russell Lee was everywhere. When late night talk show host Stephen Colbert wanted to highlight a monologue concerning racial injustice, he chose a Lee photo of a young black man drinking from a water fountain marked “Colored” to make his point. The photo (seen below) was shot in Texas during Lee’s time working for the U.S. Farm Security Administration, an agency formed by Roosevelt during the Great Depression and carried forward through the 1940’s. Just study the image carefully for a moment or two and try to imagine living in that era. My father was born in 1942 and we speak of his upbringing often. It was truly a different world.

Another famous Lee shot has been seen by tens of millions of “Cheers” viewers over the past several decades, a photo shown in the show’s opening credits depicting patrons in a Depression-era Minnesota saloon trying to forget about life for a while. For the television series the photo was tinted with color and doctored to a certain degree, but the characters are purely Russell Lee imagery, right down to the look in the ladies’ eyes.

One of my favorite Russell Lee photos shows a cattleman from Austin, Texas, standing with his grandson at the San Angelo Stock Show. San Angelo is still the heart of cattle country, about 120 miles northwest of Austin and about 80 miles east of Midland and Odessa. The photograph shows not only the rugged, independent spirit of the Texan cattleman, but the passing of the torch from one generation to another. The older man, weathered and proud, wears his Stetson, leather coat, and boots not as costume, but as second skin — a reflection of years spent under the sun, working the land. His grandson, wide-eyed and neatly dressed, stands close, perhaps already absorbing the rhythms of ranching life.

When Lee’s photograph was first exhibited, he noted in the text that followed how the image was grounded in the cultural fabric of West Texas. He noted how the ranchman’s attire is partly everyday wear mixed with the flair of a special occasion. He also mixed in a timeless bit of Texan wit: “A man never buys but two Stetsons in his lifetime— one when he gets married and the other when his oldest son gets married.”

In just a few words, Lee manages to evoke not only a way of life, but the quiet pride and enduring traditions passed from father to son, and now, perhaps, to grandson — not just about cattle or auctions, but about heritage. It’s the look in the old man’s eyes, the stance of the boy, the feel of dusty boots on the ground. In a single frame, Lee captured the soul of ranching life, where identity is worn as naturally as a hat, and legacy rides quietly in the company of a child.

Russell Werner Lee was born on July 21, 1903, in Ottawa, Illinois, and earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Lehigh University. After working in the engineering field for several years he gave up the position to pursue his love of painting. Lee originally used photography as a precursor to his painting, but soon enough, he became interested in photography for its own sake. This decision changed the course of Lee’s life, and set him on a course leading to international recognition.

