June 19, 1623

Four centuries and two years have passed since the birth of Blaise Pascal, French mathematician, physicist, religious philosopher, and master of prose, who was born in Clermont-Ferrand, France, the third of four children. While he was the fourth child, he was the only son to Etienne and Antoinette Pascal, and as was the nature of times, was held in very high esteem.

Antoinette passed away when Pascal was just a toddler, and as he was always sickly, Blaise became exceptionally close to his two sisters Gilberte and Jacqueline. His father, Etienne, was a tax collector and talented mathematician. During his life Pascal laid the foundation for the modern theory of probabilities, formulated what came to be known as Pascal’s principle of pressure, and propagated a religious doctrine that taught the experience of God through the heart rather than through reason.

Pascal’s computing device.

Between 1642 and 1644, Pascal conceived and constructed a calculating device, the Pascaline, to help his father with tax computations. The machine was regarded by Pascal’s contemporaries as his main claim to fame. Pascal died of a malignant stomach tumor at his sister Gilberte's home in Paris on August 19, 1662. By then, the tumor had metastasized in his brain. He was 39 years old.

One of his most famous quotes is this gem:

"All man's miseries derive from his inability to sit quietly in a room alone."

Now think about the world Blaise Pascal lived in when he wrote these words, one void of electricity or almost any mechanical devices. What would he think of our culture of “go, go, go” today? He believed that our inherent discomfort with solitude and our constant need for distraction are root causes of many of our issues. This idea is further explored in his work Pensées, where he reflects on the human condition and the role of distraction in avoiding self-reflection.

Distraction to avoid self-reflection. Contemplate that for a moment and soon enough your troubles will begin to shape into solutions.

Pictured below is the statue of Pascal in the courtyard of The Louvre, in Paris.

