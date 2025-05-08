May 7, 1984

In the “coup de grâce” for all cancer-stricken American servicemen forced to slog their way through the jungles of Vietnam, seven chemical companies agreed on this date to pay $180 million to thousands of veterans exposed to the herbicide known as Agent Orange. In a surprise admission of liability, agreed upon just as jury selection was to begin, the settlement was an unceremonious end to a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of 2.4 million veterans exposed to Agent Orange while serving in the Vietnam conflict. Many of these men had been previously diagnosed with cancer or had already perished from the disease.

Agent Orange, a slang term concocted by military personnel for a herbicide shipped primarily in drums with orange markings, was typically sprayed by helicopters over large rural areas of the Vietnam countryside. It caused plants to lose their foliage, a bonus for troops that were being routinely ambushed from areas of thick vegetation, but unfortunately, Agent Orange also contained a harmful chemical called Dioxin. Described by the medical profession as a “persistent organic pollutant,” Dioxin could persist for long periods in the environment and posed a significant health risk for years after its initial use. The chemical has been linked to long-term health issues including type-two diabetes, immune system dysfunction, nerve disorders, muscular dysfunction, hormone disruption and heart disease. It also does horrific harm to a developing fetus, a fact that was borne out by Vietnamese women during and after the use of Agent Orange.

After the war, returning Vietnam veterans and their families began reporting these issues in large numbers and concerns regarding Agent Orange exposure came from several directions. In 1977, Paul Reutershan learned that he had stomach cancer, an utter amazement considering he had no history of cancer in his family and seemed by all appearances to be in good health. Almost immediately he concluded that his illness was related to his war exposure to Agent Orange. As Paul Reutershan said, “I died in Vietnam, and I didn’t even know it.” Reutershan started a class-action suit against the chemical companies that produced the herbicide before his death in 1978.

At the same time, Veterans Administration (VA) clerk Maude de Victor noticed that applications and denials for disabilities related to cancer were on the increase and wondered if these symptoms were linked to Agent Orange. She started collecting her own data, which she brought to a Chicago journalist currently involved with a veterans’ group focusing on obtaining better care from VA hospitals. These veterans began educating other veterans about the side effects of Agent Orange exposure and agitated for the VA to get involved with the necessary treatment for these illnesses.

Seeing where this was heading, the chemical companies that manufactured Agent Orange began to maintain a “government contractor” defense, saying in essence they had only been following the instructions of the U.S. government while producing the herbicide, and as such, it was the U.S. government that should be held liable for any health risks associated with long-term exposure. There was certainly some truth in this position, but like most things related to the Vietnam conflict, the U.S. government took the low road, shirking all responsibility for their role in the matter.

Just for context, it should be noted that the United States military sprayed nearly 20 million gallons of herbicides over Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos from 1961 to 1971 (the spraying in Cambodia and Laos actually illegal) during “Operation Ranch Hand,” with the aim of destroying forest cover and crops being used by North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops. The herbicide Agent Orange made up over two-thirds (about 70%) of the herbicides used during the operation. Servicemen involved with the spraying reported handling the herbicide without gloves or any protection against repeated exposure for days on end. Soldiers in the field were routinely sprayed with the agent while on patrol, and almost all subjects later interviewed by the military described Agent Orange as having the characteristics of something highly toxic, with trouble breathing and skin irritation being the most cited symptoms of exposure.

The monetary settlement was almost universally criticized for being nothing more than a pittance considering the pain and suffering many of the veterans endured. The financials for Dow Chemical Company suggest this to be true, as Dow, one of the largest companies in the lawsuit, had net income in 1984 of $585 million on sales of $11.42 billion. Their share of the settlement was merely nickels and dimes being thrown at the feet of brave soldiers. Of course, there is absolutely no reason for the U.S. government escaping blame other than a resolute cowardice for telling the truth that seems to have permeated the entire Vietnam conflict. The common soldiers in this ill-fated drama were deemed expendable by their government, and while that assessment might seem unpatriotic to some, that is the hard truth.

Here is a summary of what the settlement provided. A totally disabled Vietnam veteran would receive a maximum of $12,000 spread out over the course of 10 years. But, by accepting the settlement a disabled veteran would become ineligible for many state benefits that provided far more monetary support than what the class-action lawsuit settlement was providing - benefits such as food stamps, public assistance, and government pensions. Here is a stark example. The widow of a Vietnam veteran who died of Agent Orange exposure was entitled to a single payment of $3,700.

So let’s get this straight, by accepting $12,000 over ten years I might have to forfeit my state benefits or other government assistance even if exposure to Agent Orange left me disabled and unable to work? Yeah, that seems fair.

In the final insult to Justice, there was never any type of assistance for the civilian Vietnamese population affected by Operation Ranch Hand. A 1979 United Nations study showed that as many as 400,000 Vietnamese civilians suffered death or permanent injury from exposure to Agent Orange, while another 2 million may have suffered from birth defects and other genetic disorders (truly shocking, the evidence of this is easily found). A class-action lawsuit brought by Vietnamese citizens in 2004 against more than 30 chemical companies was rejected by a U.S. District Judge on final appeal in 2008. High levels of Dioxin are still found today in many parts of the Vietnamese countryside.

