If your travels have taken you to San Antonio, Texas, there is a good chance you’ve visited the Alamo, the site of the historic 1836 battle for Texas Independence. Easily the most visited tourist destination in Texas, the Alamo averages around 5,500 visitors each day, that’s more than 2 million annually. Three of the famous men who perished on this hallowed ground were William Travis, Jim Bowie, and Davy Crockett, but there were more than 150 others whose names have been lost to history. All killed by General Santa Anna’s Mexican forces after refusing to surrender during a long 13-day siege. Sam Houston’s forces never arrived to lend help and the fate of these brave men was sealed.

The Alamo was originally constructed by Franciscan missionaries in 1718 in an effort to promote the Christian faith. The limestone used to build the chapel was quarried in an area that is today the San Antonio Zoo. The area was settled during 1691 by the Spanish who named the river San Antonio (Saint Anthony) because they arrived on June 13, the date of Saint Anthony’s feast in Padua, Italy. San Antonio’s formal settlement began in 1718 with the founding of the Mission San Antonio de Valero (The Alamo) and the Presidio San Antonio de Béxar. The town began to grow when a large group of settlers from the Canary Islands arrived in 1731, forming the core of the future city. By the early 1800’s San Antonio had begun to thrive and the Americans wanted their independence from Mexican rule. I’m sure you know the rest.

The Japanese monument in the back courtyard of the Alamo

I have been fortunate enough to visit San Antonio and the Alamo on several occasions, but it was during my last visit that I stumbled upon something very special. You see, the story of the Alamo and her defenders resonates far and wide, a testament to this fact is a granite marker located within the Convento Courtyard off to one side of the main building.

Shigetaka Shiga, a Japanese geography professor, presented the monument to the Alamo in 1914. Etched on its face is a poem he composed that compares the Alamo and its heroes to a famous incident in Japanese history, the Seige of Nagashino, fought in 1575. It involved similar circumstances to those at the Alamo in 1836. One of the defenders of Nagashino Castle, Torii Suneemon, left the castle to find help. Captured upon his return, he chose death rather than betraying his friends. Professor Shiga compared Torii Suneemon to James Butler Bonham who also left his friends at the Alamo to find help, only to face death when he returned.

Here is a translation of the inscription on the granite marker at the Alamo.

To the Memory of the Heroes of the Alamo

By Professor Shigetaka Shiga, September 1914, Tokyo

One hundred fifty are besieged by five thousand

Not only the provisions but the ammunition is all gone.

Thirty-two men hear the news and hurry to the scene.

The heavy strokes of their sabers lead them into the fortress,

Through the ranks of the enemy to see the commander (Travis) of the fortress

Wet with blood.

His men are reeling against the walls with exhaustion but their swords are in hand.

Now comes the dauntless South Carolinian (Bonham),

Knowing that if he does not answer duty’s call, disgrace and shame will be his.

Returning he rides into the siege on a white charger,

Salutes the besieged with a smile and says, “We die together!”

They bind up their wounds and fight in higher spirits.

“Speak no of the bravery of Chang Hsun at Suivano, for here the one hundred and eight-two corpses were laid; not one surrendered.

The people of twenty-four states get inspiration thereby,

Learning for the first time, unanimous cooperation is superior to geographical advantage.

Why should they be mourned? For the dauntless, it is not a pain but a pleasure to cover an obstruction miles long.

Lo! The mouth of the river once occupied by the enemy is in the possession of the T’ang!

Now I am on a journey, far away from my home across the ocean.

I have come to San Antonio, where there are bushes of the graceful oleander.

And, as in a dream, I wonder if this is the very spot where that dreadful bloodshed

Took place in years gone by.

You do not see Chang Hsun, Hsu Yuan, and Nan Chiyun (Davy Crockett,

Bowie, Bonham, and Travis)

But their fame, like the blossom’s fragrance, is still in the air.

The custom of the West does not necessarily condemn surrender.

Why? We have never heard of a commander destroyed,

But here in the state of Texas, we see one (Travis).

In Spirit there is not a distinction between East and West

You need not wonder, then, if I drink a toast to your memory!

I have brought a well-polished stone from Japan,

And commemorate your heroic deeds with this humble inscription.

