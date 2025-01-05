January 5, 1973

A twenty-five-year-old soon to be legendary Bruce Springsteen roars onto the music scene on this date with the release of his debut album, Greetings from Ashbury Park, NJ. Already a minor celebrity in and around the New Jersey area, it was time for “The Boss” to step up to the big leagues.

Not everyone thought Springsteen would make it. At the urging of his first manager Mike Appel, the album was recorded at the low-priced and out-of-the-way 914 Sound Studios in New York City. Seems that Appel wasn’t sure about Springsteen’s prospects going forward and advised the young rocker to save as much money as possible from his Columbia Records advance. Considering Springsteen’s musical standing today, that now seems almost ludicrous.

Most of the songs were cut during the last week of June 1972. Springsteen’s desire to have future E Streeters Clarence Clemons, Vini Lopez, David Sancious and Garry Tallent play on Greetings met with significant resistance from both his management and record label, who saw him as part of the singer-songwriter boom of the early Seventies, a new James Taylor or John Prine.

Springsteen checking out the newly released album.

However, when Columbia Records president Clive Davis heard the album in August of 1972, he felt the sound worked, but that the record lacked a potential hit single. Springsteen quickly wrote "Blinded by the Light" and "Spirit in the Night," and recorded both on September 11, 1972.

The album was well received critically, although its sales were considered soft by record company standards. In November of 1973, The Wild, the Innocent, & The E Street Shuffle was released, and then in 1975 Springsteen broke through with music audiences with his album Born To Run.

Interestingly, the biggest boost to Springsteen’s career came in 1976 when Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released an altered cover of “Blinded by the Light”. The song became an international smash hit and made Bruce Springsteen a household name.