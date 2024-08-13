Yes, the Allman Brothers were first, we’ll give you that. But those guys had spent time in California getting their act together, exposed to every style of music in the world. They had two drummers for crying out loud, and one knew more about jazz than he did rock ‘n roll!

Real Southern Fried Rock ‘n Roll is truly born with the release of (Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd), the debut album by the band of the same name. Formed in 1964 as a loose garage band in the rather sleepy, working-class suburbs of Jacksonville, Florida, teenagers Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, and Bob Burns were playing in the same baseball league and found a shared interest in music. Who could have ever known what would lay in store for these young lads.

Through name changes and different lineups Van Zant and Rossington kept the dream of making it big alive, and by 1970 they were having local success as Lynyrd Skynyrd. The band’s name was originally a joke, a reference to a high school P.E. teacher named Leonard Skinner, who notoriously hassled Van Zant and Rossington for their long hair. But the name was catchy and it stuck.

Eventually, the band came to the attention of musician, songwriter, and producer Al Kooper of Blood, Sweat & Tears who had attended one of their shows in Atlanta. Kooper signed them to his Sounds of the South label, and the band got to work on their first album. Most of the songs on the album had been in the band's live repertoire for some time, so there was little writing. Band members found a rural rehearsal space back in Jacksonville which they nicknamed "Hell House" due to the long hours spent there jamming in the intense Florida heat.

Once the boys hit the studio Kooper marveled at how well prepared they were, and if you have listened to the album you know how tightly they played. The album was certified Gold on December 18, 1974 and Double Platinum on July 21, 1987. Pretty damn good for your first record.