Map of the United States in 1840

December 27, 1845



On this date, which was just short of nine years since the Battle of the Alamo, the United States officially annexed the Republic of Texas, making it the twenty-eighth state in the Union. Support for Texas to become part of the Union had begun to build just after Texas gained its independence from Mexico, but as with most things, the devil was in the details. The number of representatives allowed to the potential state, along with concerns about the expansion of slavery, all held up the entry of Texas.

Before the ink was dry on the treaty, bad blood and controversy began to brew with Mexico as the two sides could not agree on a southern or western boundary. While the U.S. claimed the Rio Grande River as its southern boundary the Mexican government claimed the boundary should be further north at the Nueces River. The western border had no clear definition either, and the lack of a peaceful solution led directly to the Mexican-American War, which began in April of 1846 and lasted until February of 1848.

The United States achieved a resounding victory against Mexico, and the young country’s dreams of “Manifest Destiny” seemed to be coming true. The terms for peace resulted in the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, which was signed on February 2, 1848. This treaty required Mexico ceded 55 percent of its territory, including all or parts of the present-day states of California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Wyoming. Furthermore, Mexico relinquished all claims to Texas, and recognized the Rio Grande as the southern boundary with the United States.

While the U.S. may have been successful against Mexico, the war was seen across the world, and even by some American citizens, as gross Imperialism. Ulysses S. Grant would go on to argue that the Civil War was God’s punishment for the Mexican-American War, and called it a “wicked war” rooted in imperialism and the expansion of slavery. No matter, it ensured that the United States would extend from “sea to shining sea.”