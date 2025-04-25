Many fans of the English band Pink Floyd may not know the name Syd Barrett, or know his early connections to the band’s work. This is a shame in many ways, as Barrett was not only the frontman and lead songwriter during the band’s formation, but it was Barrett who came up with the band’s name. Pink Floyd is a play on the names of two legendary Delta-Blues singers, Pink Anderson, and Floyd Council, two performers with whom Barrett shared a deep idolization.

While tracing the evolution of Pink Floyd, it is impossible to say that Barrett’s departure, and the subsequent arrival of friend and guitarists David Gilmour, was not the single most seminal moment in the band’s history. This move changed the band’s sound and musical direction, creating music that would eventually bring international fame and success. But even so, it would be inaccurate to say Pink Floyd did not have a following during Barrett’s time in the band.

Pink Floyd’s debut album, The Piper At The Gates of Dawn was both a critical and commercial success, released at the apex of the Summer Of Love in 1967 it was a psychedelic inspired effort that truly fit the times. Think of Cream but more whimsical. Barrett plays guitar and sings on these earlier compositions, and looking at photos of the band from this era it is Barrett that truly looks like a rock star, although it was a role too demanding for the shy and introverted man to accept.

Syd Barrett playing guitar for Pink Floyd 1967.

Released to generally ecstatic reviews, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn was written almost entirely by Barrett and sounds nothing like the later music Pink Floyd would begin playing after his departure. Full of references to the ‘trip literature’ of its time (The Gnome was inspired by The Lord Of The Rings, while the album’s title was taken from a chapter in The Wind In The Willows), Syd’s elevated place among the hippy culture of the day was now assured. Within a matter of months, however, Barrett’s impossible behavior had sabotaged a US tour (dooming a TV appearance on The Pat Boone Show, where Syd simply refused to answer any questions) and ruined several shows closer to home by standing immobile on stage, staring into space, seemingly unable to even play his guitar.

In a strange twist, David Gilmour, who was originally brought in to make the band a five-piece arrangement, and Syd Barrett were well acquainted from their teenage years. They even studied together at Cambridge Tech University in the early 1960’s. They shared a love of guitar, although Gilmour was much more proficient with the instrument, and it was David Gilmour that turned Syd Barrett onto the nuances of American blues. The pair remained friends even after Barrett left Pink Floyd, as Gilmour would become the only member of the band to play on Barrett’s 1970 solo album The Madcap Laughs.

The reasons for Barrett’s departure from Pink Floyd, and how he spent the remainder of his life, have been greatly studied. Much like Brian Jones, the founder of the Rolling Stones who was later pushed out by Jagger and Richards, it was Barrett’s inability to contribute positively to Pink Floyd that ultimately led to his dismissal. Whether this “inability to contribute” was due to a pre-existing mental condition that may have been exasperated greatly by drug use has long been a matter for debate. No matter the finer details, there came a time when Syd Barrett became a liability and not an asset.

David Gilmour once explained what happened this way. “We (the band) were driving up Ladbroke Grove, and someone said, ‘Shall we go and pick up Syd?’ and somebody else, probably Roger, said ‘Nah, let’s not’ and we didn’t. We drove off to Southampton.” Gilmour further elaborated that Barrett was likely unable to perform as needed saying, “Syd wasn’t capable, or willing, to do what was needed by this point. When you’re young and ambitious, you can also be pretty callous, and we were a group of headstrong mates that just wanted to get on with it.”

Syd Barrett and Evelyn Rose, whose stage name was “Iggy the Eskimo”.

This attitude was admittedly cold-hearted, something that Gilmour himself admitted. “One’s desire for survival begins to outweigh all other considerations. Obviously, we were wracked with guilt later on in the game. I mean, Roger and I did work on producing a solo album for Syd. Then Rick and I worked on producing the next one. So, we clearly did feel that we owed him something. And we always made sure he received his royalty payments. We did the best we could.”

Gilmour wasn’t the only member of Pink Floyd to speak openly concerning the guilt of Barrett’s departure. Nick Mason said, “I think there’s a lot of mixed emotions with the whole Syd thing. Because, in some ways he was so smart. I think there’s a bit of sadness now looking back on it – and a little bit of guilt. Not really guilt, but we handled Syd very badly. We had no idea, and still don’t really know – what the real problem was. Whether it was LSD or something in his character and mental makeup, all we knew was that Syd changed and became impossible to deal with.”

As someone involved with Recovery on a personal level, I can testify that drugs much less powerful than LSD can change the chemical structure of the brain in ways that will affect mood and cognitive functions. As the short and long-term effects of substance abuse were not as readily understood during the late 1960s and early 1970s, it is no wonder that so many fell victim to their wicked side effects, and it is also easy to understand why the other members of the band felt such a sense of frustration as Barrett literally began to change before their eyes, eventually becoming a new person all together. Someone with whom communication had become almost impossible.

But even beyond the drugs, Syd Barrett, like most people drawn towards the urge to create, had an independent streak that led to personal detachment. While handsome and popular, Barrett did not mix well with other people, a fact that was confirmed by his family. He was not someone looking for a tribe or common purpose and may have been slightly autistic. No matter the origin of his difficulties, somewhere along the line he experienced a severe break with reality. His frequent use of powerful drugs like LSD did nothing but magnify these traits, and by the time he left Pink Floyd in April of 1968, Barrett was living in his own world. With no animosity surrounding his departure, he simply detached himself from the band and began living a surreal existence.

Early Pink Floyd (L-R) Roger Waters, Richard Wright, Nick Mason, and Syd Barrett

Moving away from mainstream society, he threw himself into painting and journeyed into a splendid isolation. This transitional period was documented by the legendary photographer Mick Rock, who during the 1960’s and 70’s shot some truly iconic photographs of pop culture both in Great Britain and the United States.

Barrett's ethereal, almost otherworldly presence, along with his friend Evelyn Rose, whose stage name was Iggy the Eskimo, was captured in some of these photos, as the pair perfectly encapsulated the psychedelic atmosphere of the era. Barrett’s disheveled appearance and Iggy’s unusual, almost mythical figure standing out against the backdrop of 1960s London.

But by the 1970s Syd Barrett had changed so much as to be unrecognizable. During Pink Floyd’s recording of Wish You Were Here in 1975 Barrett somehow wandered into the Abbey Road studios and no one in the band recognized him. When told of the true identity concerning the overweight man with the shaved head wandering around the control room, it is said that Roger Waters broke down in tears. The song “Shine On Crazy Diamond” was written as a tribute to Syd Barrett.

Left, a photo of Syd Barrett during the recording of Wish You Were Here. Right, Syd Barrett (L) with Roger Waters 1967

As the years rolled by Syd Barrett lived with his mother in Cambridge painting and gardening. Musical elites such as Eric Clapton, David Bowie, and Jimmy Page all tried at one point or another to resurrect Barrett’s career, but he had no interest. One British record label offered Barrett $200,000 pounds for the rights to several songs he had written but never recorded but there was no interest.

Syd Barrett died at home with his sister Rosemary by his side on July 7, 2006, at the age of sixty. He suffered from both diabetes and pancreatic cancer, and by this time in his life had reverted to using his birth name Roger. Cremated at the Cambridge Crematorium several days later, his remains were interned there after a brief service marking his life. No members from the band Pink Floyd were in attendance.

View My Website