Modern society has brought humanity to a place where we take so much for granted. Look at keeping time, something that is today ubiquitous was a luxury for the privileged classes in days gone by. The large clock hanging on the wall, keeping time with the power of a tightly coiled spring and pendulum was as amazing in the 18th and 19th century as the smartphone of today.

It wasn’t until the Industrial Revolution as this thing called “time” took center stage. Workers no longer worked in some variation of daylight to dusk but were required to work a “shift” at an appointed time. Suddenly, time, this abstract concept that can’t be touched or felt, was one of man’s supreme masters.

This transition from “independent worker” to “groupthink worker” was not an easy and can best be observed in the difficulty Henry Ford had with his assembly line. The average worker hated it, and artisans of the day swore it to be evil. A man doing one job repeatedly while remaining in the same place? A travesty of great proportions said the craftsman.

Believe it or not, this is where high wages and the 40-hour week had its origin, because turnover (which means workers quitting) became such a problem for Henry Ford that he had to offer great compensation and work hours just to get employees to stay around. This is true, you can look it up.

But there was one more catch. These workers pushing the Industrial Revolution forward had to know when to come to work, which is how we come back around to time – consistently accurate time. Let’s just say that the Swiss saw an opportunity and seized on it, and throughout the last part of the 1800’s and early 1900’s clocks and timepieces of all varieties became more affordable and more common.

Louis Essen (right) and Jack Parry standing next to the world’s first cesium atomic clock, developed at the UK National Physical Laboratory in 1955.

There wasn’t a significant step forward in timekeeping until October of 1927, when the first quartz clock was built by Joseph Horton and Warren Marrison at Bell Telephone Laboratories. Their clock used a block of crystal, stimulated by electricity, to produce pulses at a frequency of 50,000 cycles per second. A frequency generator then divided this down to a usable, regular pulse that drove a synchronized motor. In essence, these men were just experimenting and weren’t concerned about practical timepieces, so again we have the Swiss to thank for creating the quartz clocks and watches we know today.

Then came the Space Race, and the need for even more accurate timekeeping! So someone got the idea of using atoms to keep time, actually two somebody’s. The first practical atomic clock was revealed in June 1955, by Louis Essen and Jack Parry at the National Physical Laboratory in the UK using caesium-133 to generate the time signal. Atomic clocks work by beaming microwaves at a "fountain" of supercooled atoms, typically Caesium-133. The microwave emitter is then tuned to find the exact frequency that energizes the greatest number of atoms in the fountain, known as the resonant frequency. At the resonant frequency, which can be very accurately measured, the time taken for the microwave emitter to go through exactly 9,192,631,770 cycles (yes, that is over 9 billion) is counted as one single second.

An atomic clock is incredibly accurate, with some of the best models losing less than a second over the entire lifetime of the universe, meaning they could potentially run for billions of years without gaining or losing more than a second or two.

And I can’t keep up with the date…….