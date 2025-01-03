January 3, 1950

Legendary record producer Sam Phillips opens the Memphis Recording Service at 706 Union Avenue on this date, what would later become Sun Records.

Phillips was the youngest of eight children and was raised on a tenant farm just outside Florence, Alabama. It was his love of radio that eventually led Phillips to become a disc jockey, and he worked for three years at WMSL in Decatur, Alabama, moving then to WLAC in Nashville, before finally settling at WREC in Memphis during June of 1945.

In October 1949, Phillips signed a lease on a small storefront located at 706 Union Avenue near downtown Memphis. The rent was $150 a month, and with the help of a loan from Buck Turner, a regular performer at WREC, Phillips installed recording equipment to turn the place into a studio. The banner across the front of the building read, "We Record Anything-Anywhere- Anytime."

Sam Phillips at the board, and the original street view.

With a Presto five-input mixer board and Presto PT900 portable tape recorder in the trunk of his car, Phillips drove around Memphis recording weddings, funerals, and other religious gatherings to pay the bills. But what Phillips was really interested in was finding new, emerging talent to record rock ‘n roll music.

According to music historian Peter Gurainick, it was Sam Phillips who recorded the first true rock ‘n roll record. “Rocket 88” was laid down in the Phillips’ studio by Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats, a band that was led by 19-year-old singer Ike Turner, who also wrote the song. Licensed to Chess Records and released in 1951 it was an instant sensation.

Of course, Sam Phillips went on to discover and record Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Roy Orbison. In 1969, Phillips sold the Sun Records label and the building sat virtually vacant until 1987 when Gary Hardy reopened the studio as a recording venue and tourist attraction.

Sam Phillips passed away in 2003 and that same year the Sun Records studio at 706 Union Avenue was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.