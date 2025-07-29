One of thousands of handbills distributed to promote the fight.

In the world of sporting competition, boxing has been around for a long time. While wrestling is arguably older, the sport of boxing, known by the Greeks as “pygmachia,” was added to the official list of Olympic events in 688 BC. The Greeks, who invented the Olympics, came up with the term because it means “fistfight” when loosely translated. The Greek word pygme means “fist,” and the word mache carries the meaning “to fight” or “make combat.”

While the basic rules of boxing would be recognizable to the ancients, there are two distinct differences between the pugilists of today and those of yesteryear. First, boxing gloves were not worn, the combat was truly “hand to hand,” and secondly, the sport placed a high standard on endurance. Rounds were not timed, but lasted until a contestant was knocked down. The victor was quite literally the “last man standing.” These two facets of ancient boxing were central to the golden era of bare-knuckle fighting as well, a sport dominated by John L. Sullivan.

Throngs of spectators watching Sullivan vs. Kilrain

After the Civil War, as Americans tried to come to grips with the horrendous carnage of modern warfare, all kind of movements sprang up to help civilize the populace. Temperance societies addressed alcohol consumption, women’s suffrage gained a voice, and prizefighting and dueling among men, especially in the American South, was outlawed. Of course, these restrictions did not end the behavior, it merely outlawed its official sanctioning. We’ve all heard the phrase “give the people what they want,” this sentiment was alive and well during the Victorian era. What the people wanted, from Memphis to New Orleans, and from Atlanta to Dallas, was to see was the great John L. Sullivan, known as “The Boston Strong Boy,” defend his title. In keeping with this visceral passion to see men fight, a bout was slated to take place on the 8th day of July in the year 1889. It would become the last great bare-knuckle championship fight in the world.

John L. Sullivan in his prime.

Detailed by dozens of newspapers across the country, and featuring extensive pre-fight coverage, the Sullivan-Kilrain bout included everything an interested party could want to know. Training schedules, diets, quotes from each man, and of particular importance, rabid speculation concerning where the bout would take place. Reported locations for the fight were always presumed, never guaranteed, this due to strict new laws banning the sport. In spite of these restrictions, and even with all the negative connotations surrounding a banned event, thousands of spectators were anticipated to show up to see the fight.

Interest for the Sullivan-Kilrain fight had risen to a fever pitch by late June, as most seasoned boxing promoters considered the contest to be the last fought under London Prize Rules, which besides bare knuckles and long rounds allowed the men to wrestle one another to the ground. Truly, a “Last Man Standing” type of event, it was widely accepted that “gloved boxing” was the future of the sport. The fact that the Sullivan-Kilrain fight would be the last of its kind only produced more attention, especially for the champion. Already well-known throughout the land, Sullivan spent several months in Belfast, NY, working under famed trainer William Muldoon, whose biggest problem was keeping Sullivan away from the bars and taverns. Kilrain, on the other hand, did his training quietly in Boston. No physical match for Sullivan, he was hoping to wear down the larger Sullivan with his speed and endurance.

Most experts thought the contest would occur on the outskirts of New Orleans, as the city was long considered the center of bare-knuckle fighting. Unfortunately, the governor of Louisiana, Francis Redding Nicholls, feared the national attention the fight would bring and forbade it occurring within the state. Several prominent Louisiana landowners, not wanting to cross the governor, passed on sponsoring the fight as well. This led the promoters to look farther north, finding a willing participate in Colonel Charles Rich, a plantation owner 104 miles north of New Orleans with vast holdings west of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The site of his plantation was known as Richburg.

Marker just off Interstate 59

It was estimated that almost 4,000 people made their way to Richburg to attend the fight, some from as far away as Detroit, Michigan. Railway tickets and transportation from cities such as New Orleans and Memphis only said, “From _____ to the Sullivan fight.” The contest began at 10:30am, on a hot and humid day where the temperature would top out at 104 degrees. Early fight momentum seemed to tilt towards Kilrain, as his quickness and agility gave him a great many prime shots at the champion. Kilrain knew it was futile to try and match the powerful Sullivan punch for punch, so he moved about the ring continuously, trying to land blows when he could.

Eventually, unable to knock out Sullivan, he began to tire. One bright spot for Kilrain did occur during the 44th round when Sullivan began vomiting profusely after a knockdown. However, the champion got his second wind and was able to turn things around. After 30 more grueling rounds and almost three hours of fighting, Kilrain's manager finally threw in the towel after the 75th round. The attending doctor looked at the beaten and bloodied fighter, telling his corner man that if Kilrain continued he would surely die.

A marker detailing the actual site of the Sullivan-Kilrain fight.

Today, an official Mississippi historical marker is located near the at the site of the fight, just off Interstate 59, and the fight is immortalized by the Sullivan-Kilrain Road which runs through the land where the event was held. There is also another marker standing in a west Hattiesburg sports complex proclaiming the site to be the actual spot where the contest took place.

After the fight both men were arrested. Sullivan, arrested in Nashville, was tried on August 16 in Purvis, Mississippi, by a jury of six, and Kilrain was arrested in Baltimore before being returned to Mississippi. Both men were found guilty of various crimes and sentenced to one year of hard labor. This decision was successfully appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court because the indictment had not charged Sullivan with prizefighting. As a result, the decision was remanded back to the lower court where Sullivan was found guilty of prizefighting and Kilrain was found guilty of assault and battery. Both men appealed their convictions. Sullivan’s one-year jail sentence was eventually reduced, and he forfeited only $500 of his $26,000 winnings. Kilrain was jailed for two months and fined $200. He lost his appeal, and in an interesting twist, Colonel Charles Rich bought his sentence, which meant Kilrain would work for Rich to complete his sentence.

