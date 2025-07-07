Ex Animo

Jeffrey W Massey
7h

While writing this piece, I could not help but float back into the 1970's, and that got me to thinking about the era with a renewed vigor. For those of you too young to remember the USA prior to Ronald Reagan it was a strange mixture of terrible fashion, disillusion with authority, and incredibly good music. I started laughing while checking out that band photo of Styx, it has a kind of "Spinal Tap" quality to it that colors the era so well.

Reply
Kim DiGiacomo
3h

Ah yes, the glorious chaos of the ’70s—when polyester was king, trust in institutions was in freefall, and somehow, against all odds, the music soared. That Styx photo is pure time capsule gold—big hair, bigger collars, and expressions that say we’re serious artists, but also possibly wizards. It really was an era where everything felt a bit surreal… and yet oddly sincere. Thanks for the throwback—I could almost hear the opening chords of “Come Sail Away” as I read this 😂

Reply
Share
