July 7, 1977

The Grand Illusion, the seventh studio album by the American rock band Styx, is released 48 years ago today by A&M Records. Recorded at Paragon Studios in Chicago, the album was specifically released on 7-7-77 because the band considered the oddly aligned date a sign of good fortune. Judging by the public’s response, the boys were certainly onto something. The Grand Illusion was a smash worldwide, selling three million copies (Triple Platinum) in the US alone. Worldwide sales were estimated at over six million units. The album launched the band into super-stardom, spawning the hit singles “Come Sail Away” and “Fooling Yourself.” The title track received significant airplay as well but was never released as a single.

It was with the success of The Grand Illusion, that Tommy Shaw (vocals, lead, and rhythm guitar), who had only been with the band a year, began to make his mark as a creative force within the band. The rest of Styx were Dennis DeYoung (vocals, keyboards), James “JY” Young (vocals, electric guitars, synthesizer), Chuck Panozzo (bass guitar), and John Panozzo (drums).

With themes that touched on the trappings of celebrity and the band’s own uncertainty about their position in the world, the group tried to confront the acute anxiety fame was beginning to bring to their daily lives. This sweeping set of dynamics all came together in the title track, originally brought to the studio by Dennis DeYoung and polished up by the other members of Styx.

Styx 1977, Dennis DeYoung, Chuck Panozzo, James Young, Tommy Shaw, John Panozzo

DeYoung said of the time, “We were going through that stage where people that would not give us the time of day several years before were now sending gifts and wanting to be our friends. If you’ve never experienced that, let me tell you it’s weird.”

Tommy Shaw had this to say. “That title song really spoke to all of us concerning what we were experiencing as members of a touring rock band, especially one beginning to experience fame and finally having some money. We were a very tight group musically at that time, and it was all for one and one for all. Just a wonderful moment in the life of any band. We all poured our hearts into what we were doing.”

Shaw has called this era, which also included the 1978 follow-up LP Pieces of Eight, “the prime season of innocence.” He’d joined the band the year prior, just before 1976’s transitional Crystal Ball, but The Grand Illusion, featuring his Top 30 hit “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” was where Shaw completely integrated with the group’s larger creative force.

“We went on the road and toured, and it really took about a year to become a band with Tommy,” said Dennis DeYoung. “We became song writers together and The Grand Illusion was the outcome. I was the theme guy in Styx, and I came up with the theme. I got everyone together and I said ‘Look, in the last year we’ve made more money than we ever thought we would make in our entire lives. How has that affected us? I know how it has affected me.’ We then set a course of trying to make a loosely thematic album based on success, failure, and money.”

Obviously, the band succeeded, and that creative energy spilled over to the follow-up Pieces of Eight.

Rene Magritte’s “The Blank Signature” 1965

When considering the popularity of The Grand Illusion, which peaked at Number 6 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart, the reader must also weigh the impact of the album’s strikingly original album cover. The female face, cut into the figure of a lady riding a horse through the trees, was created by graphic artists Alton Kelley and Stanley Mouse. The scene is modeled after a 1965 painting by the Belgian surrealists Rene Magritte entitled “The Blank Signature,” and has gone on to become one of the most recognizable album covers of the 1970’s.

