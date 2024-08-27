August 27, 1990

Musician Stevie Ray Vaughan, along with several members of Eric Clapton's road crew are killed in a helicopter crash near East Troy, Wisconsin on this date. Vaughn was 35 years old at the time of his death and was considered one of the most influential blues guitarists in the world, described by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as "the second coming of the blues".

Vaughn and his band Double Trouble had just played a concert with Clapton at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Wisconsin. The helicopter took off headed for Chicago when it crashed into a ski resort, never gaining sufficient altitude for a safe flight. Everyone on board was killed, which included Vaughan, pilot Jeff Brown, agent Bobby Brooks, bodyguard Nigel Browne, and tour manager Colin Smythe. Pilot error was blamed for the crash. It was foggy at the time of the flight and while the pilot Jeff Brown was qualified to fly by instruments in an airplane, he was not qualified in a helicopter.

In the weeks leading up to the crash, Vaughan told several of his band members and close friends about a reoccuring nightmare he was having where he was present at his own funeral and could see thousands of mourners.

Vaughn’s incredible talent with a guitar was legendary, but so was his abuse of alcohol and drugs during the early stages of his life and career. Having collapsed on stage during a show for drug abuse and exhaustion, Vaughn was admitted to a treatment facility in November of 1986 with the help of Eric Clapton. Vaughn had been living sober since his time in treatment.