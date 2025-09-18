Ex Animo

Jeffrey W Massey
16h

I've been listening to A LOT of 1970's music lately, such a great era for singer-songwriters. The music was influenced heavily by the blues and the acoustic guitar sounds that sprang from the folk scene of the late 1960's. Timeless classics. Until I got ready to write this article I had not listened to "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" in several years. I sat down and just blocked everything out and listened to what may very be one of the greatest rock duets ever. The Heartbreakers, Petty's band, were so tight. Tom and Stevie's voices were at their peak. The song is flawless, ripe with emotion, and timeless. Sounds as good today as it did 40+ years ago...

Lolly Martyn
9h

Loved this deep dive and history!

