The real lives of famous people never cease to amaze me. Their hang-ups, infatuations, and interests are often so far opposite their public personas it becomes hard to square the media myth with the truth. Same goes for the multitudes of famous people who fall into their orbit. Famous people meeting famous people isn’t always an easy thing. Real life is often strangely dark, as in the case of Paul Reubens, aka Pee-Wee Herman, whose real life was a confused mess of sexuality and drug use. Many people that knew Reuben were genuinely shocked when the “real” Paul Reuben was exposed, expressing sympathy but general bewilderment.

Other times, reality exposes a very human, vulnerable aspect of a star that adds a layer of charm. This is a story of the latter, the story of a rock ‘n roll goddess named Stevie Nicks who had a real-life music crush on a man who was by all descriptions measured and relatively quiet. The man was Tom Petty, and although it all started out awkward, unplanned, and in at least Petty’s case unwanted, in the end these two songbirds made beautiful music together.

By the late 1970’s, Stevie Nicks was arguably the sexiest female rock songstress in the world. Her songwriting and angelic voice were rivaled only by her girl-next-door good looks and innocent charm. While tens of thousands of American men were having daydreams of an intimate nature with Stevie, and more than a few high-profile stars succeeded, she was racing around Los Angeles trying to connect with her musical idol, the one and only, Gainesville, Florida native Tom Petty.

In Warren Zanes’ definitive book Petty: The Biography, this is what Stevie had to say in her own words. “I just fell in love with his music and his band. I would laughingly tell anyone around me that if I ever got to know Tom Petty and could worm my way into the Heartbreakers, get them to ask me to join, I’d probably do it – and that was before I ever met him!”

This quote coming from a superstar member of Fleetwood Mac, one of the world’s most popular bands, whose album Rumours had sold millions of copies and spawned four top ten singles. While Nicks and her fellow Fleetwood Mac members were working on the album Tusk during 1979, Nicks was also working on her first solo album, the incredible debut entitled Bella Donna.

Beginning in 1978, Stevie Nicks went to great extremes to try and meet Petty, a star famous for shunning the spotlight, a man who didn’t do a lot of “fluff” appearances. She called his management team, his agent, and even his record label, but could not arrange an audience. If you weren’t a Tom Petty fan before reading that last sentence you should be one now. How many guys were dodging Stevie Nicks during 1978-79? Dodging her out of principle no less. Her face on a magazine cover was guaranteed to sell one hundred thousand copies or more with nothing more on the inside than more pictures of Stevie.

Besides her first love Lindsey Buckingham, she had long-term relationships with Mick Fleetwood (the drummer and namesake of her band), Don Henley from the Eagles, and then a passionate (“he was the ultimate love of my life”) romance with Joe Walsh, solo artist, and member of the Eagles.

Do you see a pattern here? Pick a band and love everyone in it? Maybe that’s why Petty kept his distance. Who knows really, but let’s stick with the facts. When Stevie Nicks finally decided it was time for a solo record, she turned to Petty’s inner circle, enlisting the help of his longtime producer Jimmy Iovine. She couldn’t come in through the front door, so Stevie came in the back.

Music writer Stephen Davis told Interview magazine this. “In 1979 Stevie didn’t have a band, she didn’t have a single, and she didn’t have a producer. She basically went out and stole the Heartbreakers from Tom Petty, stole his producer Jimmy Iovine, and kind of stole his song “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” along the way. She got everything she wanted.”

What? Now, that’s a lot to unpack so let’s start at the beginning. When the pair did finally meet, it was 1978, the year Petty and his band were putting together Damn the Torpedoes (1979), an album many music critics consider to Petty’s best work and one of the premier albums of the 1970’s. Petty was B-U-S-Y, and his world was moving fast. None of that seemed to concern Nicks, whose life had moved at the speed of sound for years.

“She came into my life like a rocket, just refusing to go away,” said Petty in the aforementioned biography. “She was hanging around the studio suddenly, got to hanging with Jimmy, and you know, me and the band kind of thought Fleetwood Mac was a pop band. I mean, later on I really came to respect Stevie and the other members of Fleetwood Mac, but me and the Heartbreakers were doing our own thing. We really weren’t welcoming to her at all. We just weren’t impressed by superstars – it wasn’t our nature. We thought of ourselves as a real, screw everybody rock ‘n roll band.”

Now nobody really knows the truth, but the facts kind of point in a certain direction. Stevie is “worming” her way into the Heartbreakers. She’s a sex symbol rock goddess, the toast of the town, doing a lot of cocaine and sleeping with other stars, guys like Don Henley. Los Angles of the late 1970’s is ground zero for hedonism. Soon enough, Stevie Nicks and Jimmy Iovine are living together and guess what, ol’ Jimmy agrees to produce her new album. According to Iovine, Stevie Nicks told him she wanted to be a “girl Tom Petty,” whatever that means. It should be obvious by now that when the Stevie Nicks of the late 1970’s latched onto an idea, an obsession of any kind, she went after it with everything she had, star power, sex appeal – the entire package.

All this drama is unfolding but Petty is still a bit distant, so Nicks befriends Tom’s wife, Jane Benyou. The pair became fast friends (Petty and Benyou were married from 1974-96) and Jane explained to Nicks that she was only seventeen when she met Tom, so young that she really had no idea what she was getting into, falling in love with a musician, dealing with the life of a musician. After hearing the story of Tom and Jane falling in love and beating the odds to make rock ‘n roll history, Stevie Nicks just sat down and wrote the song “Edge of Seventeen” for her new album. Naturally, Petty and Benyou were blown away. Nicks has admitted that the song also deals with John Lennon’s murder, but she told Billboard that it’s also “a little bit about Tom,” citing the lyrics, “He seemed broken-hearted / Somethin’ within him.” Nicks explained that those were words that Jane used when describing Petty at the time.

Through Jane’s acceptance of Stevie, and their growing friendship, Petty finally begins to realize Stevie Nicks’ is a lot more like him than he first thought. Stevie Nicks’ father was an executive with Greyhound bus lines and their family moved around the country a lot. Never having a “home base,” Nicks sort of adopted a gypsy persona that was very true to her nature. She made friends easily and never expected much in return. Once Petty saw that her intentions were respectable, that this rock superstar was truly a big fan wanting to learn music from Tom, respected his craft and his songwriting abilities, and wanted more than anything to be his friend, well a special relationship evolved.

Tom Petty with wife Jane and their two children early 1980’s

Agreeing to help Stevie and Jimmy Iovine with the new solo record was the next step, and this wasn’t really a difficult choice. A Who’s Who of musicians had agreed to play on Bella Donna, with Don Henley already in line to be part of a duet called “Leather and Lace,” which Stevie had originally written for Waylon Jennings and his wife Jessi Colter but they never got around to recording it. Talk about a lost opportunity!

Now, as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers begin to become involved in this project things take a turn. Whether it was kindness, or an effort to appease his wife or Jimmy Iovine no one will ever know, but Tom Petty decided to give Stevie Nicks a song for the new album. Giving up a song is never easy for an artist, but Tom Petty decided to let Nicks record “Insider,” but after they cut the song Petty had second thoughts. “Insider” eventually landed on his album Hard Promises and the personal nature of the song gave Petty second thoughts. He knew it was a strong effort and he wanted Stevie to cut the song with him adding her backing vocals. Once the song was complete, the spark that was undeniable.

So, as a replacement Petty gave Nicks “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” a song he had written with guitarists Michael Campbell that was just sitting around, as yet unrecorded. He suggested they do the song as a duet. Now, any songwriter will tell you that writing a duet is tricky, getting voices and tempo to sync is sometimes impossible, but just taking a song and turning it into a duet, well that is a large thing to ask of even the most talented singers.

What happened between Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks when they decided to turn “Stop Draggin’” into a duet was nothing short of an explosion of magic. Not only did the song stay on the Billboard Hot 100 for 21 weeks, peaking at Number 3, the single also happened to coincide with the launch of MTV. The music video became a staple of early MTV programing, sending a buzz around the country and sales through the roof!

Stevie Nicks told Rolling Stone in 2007, “Had Tom not given me that song, let me candidly tell you, Bella Donna might not have been a hit record. That song kicked Bella Donna right into another universe.”

Over the years, their relationship strengthened. Petty gave Nicks the famous star she wore on her top hats, and continued to influence her songwriting — even if it meant giving her tough lessons. Nicks recalled a time in 1994 when she had just come out of rehab and was shaken up by a visit from an old boyfriend. “I had dinner with Tom at the Ritz-Carlton,” she told Rolling Stone. “I asked Tom if he would help me write a song and he said, ‘No. You are one of the premier songwriters of all time. You don’t need me to write a song for you.’”

He was right. That blunt rejection forced her to go home and write. She came up with “Hard Advice,” which ended up on her 2014 album 24 Karat Gold with the lyrics, “Sometimes he’s my best friend.” Nicks said later, “It’s really, ‘Sometimes Tom’s my best friend.’ But I changed it because I knew Tom would not want me to say his name. That’s how well I know him.”

The last time together, two legend - Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty

And even at their final performance together — a surprise appearance by Nicks during Petty’s set at London’s BST festival in Hyde Park in July 2017 where they performed their 1981 hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” — Nicks was forever a Petty fan, declaring on stage, “You know that Tom Petty is my favorite rock star!”

Who says obsession is a bad thing?

