Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey W Massey's avatar
Jeffrey W Massey
3h

Just a moment to thank EVERYONE who has supported Ex Animo over the past two years. As of this morning I am four (4) subscribers away from having 300 total. I remember thinking how amazing it was to have 50! A special thanks to my buddy Bill Rice who was instrumental in my beginning this Substack journey, and has lent his support at every turn. I have met (electronically) so many nice folks along the way. Hope everyone has a great week and weekend. For the Americans HAPPY 250 YEARS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture