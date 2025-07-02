Steve Fossett Goes Solo!
The American businessman with a taste for adventure goes for a balloon ride.
July 3, 2002
Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly around the world alone, nonstop, in any type of aircraft while piloting the 10-story high balloon Spirit of Freedom. Fossett lifted off from northwestern Australia on June 19, 2002, and returned to Australia on July 3, 2002. The flight lasted for 13 days, 8 hours, 33 minutes, while covering a distance of 20,626.48 miles.
The flight was incredible on so many levels, as Fossett reached a record sustained speed of 186 miles per hour over the Indian Ocean while reaching a top speed of just over 200 miles per hour. This allowed Fossett to cover 3,186.8 miles during a single 24-hour period. All of these are records.
Finally reaching Australian once again, the balloon’s capsule was dragged along the ground for 20 minutes at the end of the flight, with only the capsule surviving the final landing. It now resides in the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
The trip set a number of records for ballooning: Fastest (200.7 miles per hour), breaking his own previous record of 166 miles per hour. Fastest Around the World (13.5 days), Longest Distance Flown Solo in a Balloon (20,482.26 miles), and 24-Hour Balloon Distance (3,186.80 miles on July 1).
