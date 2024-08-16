The first issue of Sports Illustrated featured Milwaukee Braves star Eddie Mathews homering against the New York Giants. The Giants later moved to San Francisco and became the San Francisco Giants.

I’ve been around for awhile, long enough to remember when microwave ovens and cable television weren’t ubiquitous, but magazines were. My parent’s house growing up was full of them - T.V. Guide, People, TIME - but the one subscription that came with MY name on it was Sports Illustrated, which was a yearly birthday gift once I began to read and understand magazine culture. I sought out each new copy of SI like a kid storming the tree on Christmas morning.

The first issue of Sports Illustrated was published on August 16, 1954, by TIME magazine patriarch Henry Luce. Selling advertisers on sports content was not easy seventy years ago, and as a matter of fact, most in the magazine business felt that sports coverage in general was beneath the attention of serious journalist. Many advisers to Luce, including Life magazine’s editor Ernest Havemann, tried to persuade Luce to kill the idea.

For the first few years it looked as if the naysayers were correct in their assessment as Sports Illustrated struggled to turn a profit. Then two things happened. First, television began bringing sports to the forefront of national attention, especially the lowly franchises of professional football. Second, Luce hired Andre Laguerre as managing editor. Laguerre was the European Bureau Chief for Time, winning several awards for his magnificent coverage of the 1956 Winter Olympic Games. Laguerre became managing editor for Sports Illustrated in 1960 and almost immediately doubled the magazine’s circulation.

Andre Laguerre instituted the unprecedented use of color photography inside the pages of Sports Illustrated, so that the magazine “came alive” for the reader. Then, he broke the journalist pool into sections where each writer covered a single sport. Laguerre had an eye for talented writers and he found the exceptional, and now famous journalist Frank Deford to add to the staff. Suddenly, the once brushed aside publication was garnering the kind of journalistic prestige typically reserved for much more highbrow publications. Sports Illustrated had arrived!

Babette March Beatty on the cover of the first Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated

By the 1990’s, just before the mass appeal of the internet changed the face of publishing forever, Sports Illustrated was selling three million copies per year, and an additional 1 million copies of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. It was also Laguerre who came up with the idea for the Swimsuit Issue, which debuted in 1964, and was instantly the best-selling issue each year. And for a bit of trivia, it was twenty-two-year-old German model Babette March Beatty who first appeared as a covergirl on Sports Illustrated’s very first Swimsuit issue.