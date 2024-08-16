Sports Illustrated Takes Journalism In A New Direction
70 years-ago today Henry Luce begins Sports Illustrated
I’ve been around for awhile, long enough to remember when microwave ovens and cable television weren’t ubiquitous, but magazines were. My parent’s house growing up was full of them - T.V. Guide, People, TIME - but the one subscription that came with MY name on it was Sports Illustrated, which was a yearly birthday gift once I began to read and understand magazine culture. I sought out each new copy of SI like a kid storming the tree on Christmas morning.
The first issue of Sports Illustrated was published on August 16, 1954, by TIME magazine patriarch Henry Luce. Selling advertisers on sports content was not easy seventy years ago, and as a matter of fact, most in the magazine business felt that sports coverage in general was beneath the attention of serious journalist. Many advisers to Luce, including Life magazine’s editor Ernest Havemann, tried to persuade Luce to kill the idea.
For the first few years it looked as if the naysayers were correct in their assessment as Sports Illustrated struggled to turn a profit. Then two things happened. First, television began bringing sports to the forefront of national attention, especially the lowly franchises of professional football. Second, Luce hired Andre Laguerre as managing editor. Laguerre was the European Bureau Chief for Time, winning several awards for his magnificent coverage of the 1956 Winter Olympic Games. Laguerre became managing editor for Sports Illustrated in 1960 and almost immediately doubled the magazine’s circulation.
Andre Laguerre instituted the unprecedented use of color photography inside the pages of Sports Illustrated, so that the magazine “came alive” for the reader. Then, he broke the journalist pool into sections where each writer covered a single sport. Laguerre had an eye for talented writers and he found the exceptional, and now famous journalist Frank Deford to add to the staff. Suddenly, the once brushed aside publication was garnering the kind of journalistic prestige typically reserved for much more highbrow publications. Sports Illustrated had arrived!
By the 1990’s, just before the mass appeal of the internet changed the face of publishing forever, Sports Illustrated was selling three million copies per year, and an additional 1 million copies of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. It was also Laguerre who came up with the idea for the Swimsuit Issue, which debuted in 1964, and was instantly the best-selling issue each year. And for a bit of trivia, it was twenty-two-year-old German model Babette March Beatty who first appeared as a covergirl on Sports Illustrated’s very first Swimsuit issue.
It stunning how quickly the entire magazine publishing industry lost its mojo. Rolling Stone was a staple in my college years. Remember checking out the "On Tour" section to find out where bands were playing. Once drove all the way to Chicago to see a Grateful Dead show at the old Rosemont Horizon back in 1988. Saw the show listed in Rolling Stone and called the number listed. Turned out to be the ticket office and the lady was so nice she held 5 tickets for us. We drove all night and were at the ticket office door when it opened the next morning! No credit card transaction just plain, old, honest commerce....
It was a great magazine for a long time, one I also looked forward to every week. Frank Deford was an excellent writer, but his feature story on Coach Bryant (getting ready to break the record for all-time wins) was a bizarre hit piece and one of the most controversial issues the magazine ever published. (I think that article generated more angry letters to the edtitor than any feature story article).
The man who wrote Coach Bryant's autobiography, John Underwood, was also a star writer for the magazine. The magazine produced many star writers.
It's stunning how fast Sports Illustrated collapsed and lost its Mojo.