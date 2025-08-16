August 16, 1954

The first issue of Sports Illustrated was published on this date by TIME magazine patriarch Henry Luce.

Selling advertisers on sports content was not easy seventy years ago, and as a matter of fact, most people in the magazine business felt that covering sports was beneath the attention of serious journalist. Many advisers to Luce, including Life magazine’s editor Ernest Havemann, tried to kill the idea.

For the first few years it seemed Havemann might have been correct in his assessment as Sports Illustrated struggled to turn a profit. Then two things happened. First, television began to bringing sports to the nation, especially the lowly franchises of professional football. Second, Luce hired Andre Laguerre as managing editor.

Laguerre was the European Bureau Chief for TIME, winning several awards for his magnificent coverage of the 1956 Winter Olympic Games. Laguerre became managing editor for Sports Illustrated in 1960 and almost immediately doubled the magazine’s circulation. Instituting the unprecedented use of color photography, breaking the journalist pool into sections where each writer covered a single sport, and finding exceptional writers like Frank Deford, all lent Sports Illustrated the kind of prestige typically reserved for much more highbrow publications.

It was also Laguerre who came up with the idea for the Swimsuit Issue, still the best-selling Sports Illustrated issue each year. The photo above shows the first cover of Sports Illustrated, featuring Milwaukee Brave’s star Eddie Mathews homering against the New York Giants.

