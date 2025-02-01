February 1, 2003

The Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrates upon reentering Earth's atmosphere, killing all seven crew members. During the launch a piece of foam insulation broke off from the Space Shuttle's external tank and struck the left wing of the orbiter. When Columbia re-entered the Earth's atmosphere, the damage caused hot atmospheric gases to destroy the internal wing structure, which caused the spacecraft to become unstable and break apart. The crew of Columbia from L to R: David Brown, Commander Rick Husband, Laurel Clark, Calpana Chawley, Michael Anderson, William McCool, and Ilan Ramon.

