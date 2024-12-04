December 4, 1971

Way before there was a “Deep Tracks” on Sirius XM, I got a steady dose of great album rock from WPFM in Panama City, Florida. The station was a 100K watt powerhouse with a strategically placed tower that reached well into south Alabama. The station served up a great selection of current hits, but at night they laid down nothing but great LP tracks like “Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin and “Radar Love” by Golden Earring.

One of my favorite songs from this era was “Smoke on The Water” by Deep Purple. I can remember that opening guitar riff the same way I remember taking my driving exam, just one of those things that is forever stuck in your memory. While I loved the song, it would be years later before I knew the story behind the song.

It all started on the fourth day of December 1971, while Deep Purple was staying at the Montreux Casino in Montreux, Switzerland. The band was in Montreux to record a new album, and had decided to use some state-of-the-art mobile recording equipment that is another story completely. Let’s just say they were doing something similar to what Jackson Browne did with Running on Empty, where he recorded songs in hotel rooms along the road.

A photo capturing the blaze in Montreux, Switzerland

On the day in question, Frank Zappa and his band The Mothers were scheduled to play an afternoon gig at the casino and the boys from Deep Purple decided to check out the show. In those days, Zappa was known to be a deliberately provocative figure, a supporter of all things subversive, and his shows had an “anything goes” vibe that always made for a good time. Just as Zappa and the Mothers began their set, someone in the audience pulled out a flare gun and shot it at the ceiling. Naturally, the flaming projectile stuck and caught the ceiling on fire. At first the fire was small and looked contained, but as a precaution the entire casino was evacuated.

Within minutes of clearing the huge building the fire began to burn out of control and literally “burned the place to the ground”. Deep Purple member Ian Gillan wrote the lyrics for the song after the fire and Blackmore came up with that now famous opening riff. Setting up the mobile studio after moving to another hotel, they laid down the basic recording in the hotel’s hallway just outside their room

and later polished it up for its final form. Here are a few lines from the song just in case you are not familiar.

We all came out to Montreux

On the Lake Geneva shoreline

To make records with a mobile

We didn't have much time now

Frank Zappa and the Mothers

Were at the best place around

But some stupid with a flare gun

Burned the place to the ground

Smoke on the water, a fire in the sky

“Smoke On The Water” reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 the following year, and to this day is the most recognized song in the Deep Purple catalog.