Smokey Bear
May 9, 1950
Firefighters from Taos, New Mexico, rescue a bear cub from the Capitan Gap forest fire, and it became the living symbol for Smokey Bear. The U.S. Forest Service had been using a cartoon version of Smokey Bear since 1944, but now they had the real thing. After recovering from his burns, which thankfully weren’t life threatening, the cub was moved to the …
