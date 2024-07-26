July 26, 1943

Eighty-one years ago today Michael Philip Jagger was born into a middle-class family in Dartford, Kent. His father, Basil Fanshawe "Joe" Jagger, a former gymnast, was a physical education teacher who helped popularize basketball in Britain. His mother, Eva, was born in Sydney, Australia of English descent, but moved to England with her family as a small child.

In September 1950, Keith Richards and Jagger met while classmates, but soon after the Jagger family moved to Wilmington, Kent. In the mid-1950s, Jagger formed a garage band with his friend Dick Taylor. The group played material by American artist Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Howlin’ Wolf and Bo Diddley. Jagger and Richards then met once again, completely by chance, in October 1961 on the platform of the Dartford railway station. The Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters records Jagger was carrying revealed a shared interest in rhythm and blues and a musical partnership was born. After Jagger finished school in 1961, he and Richards moved into a flat in the Chelsea section of London and soon met guitarist Brian Jones.

While Richards and Jones planned to start their own rhythm and blues group, Jagger continued to study finance and accounting on a government grant at the London School of Economics. His intentions at the time were to pursue a career as a journalist, but the pull of rock ‘n roll proved irresistible. Brian Jones, using the name Elmo Lewis, began working at a local London club where an ensemble called Blues Incorporated was performing under the leadership of Alexis Korner. Jones, Richards, and Jagger began to jam with the group, with Jagger eventually becoming the featured singer. Soon, the three men began meeting on their own to practice, laying the foundation for what would become the Rolling Stones, arguably one of the greatest rock ‘n roll bands ever assembled.

Possibly the only failure Jagger admits to was with filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. After the success of The Stones, Jagger petitioned the filmmaker to play Alex in the film version of Anthony Burgess’s novel A Clockwork Orange, with his bandmates playing the Droogs and The Beatles providing the score. Unfortunately, Kubrick didn’t take either band up on the offer, but Kubrick did take some of Mick’s ideas seriously, bringing the novel to the big screen in a most unforgettable way.

On December 12, 2003, Jagger was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for “services rendered to popular music,” an honor that was not so well received by his bandmate and partner in crime for decades. Keith Richards said of the honor, “It’s not what the Stones are about, is it? I don’t want to step on stage with someone wearing a fucking coronet and sporting the old ermine.” Get’em Keith, never let them take you alive. On the other hand, it was a great day for a middle class boy from Kent.