December 31, 1937

Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins was born eighty-seven-years-ago today in Port Talbot, Wales. His mother Annie was a homemaker, and his father Richard was a baker. The working-class values of his parents and extended family have certainly underscored his views on life. He once told an interviewer, “Whenever I get a feeling that I may be special or different, I think of my father. I remember his hands – his hardened, broken hands.”

Early in life, Hopkins had designs on a career in classical music, but that gave way to acting at the age of eighteen when he joined a local YMCA drama club. Hopkins began his serious career in 1957 upon receiving a scholarship from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Hopkins learned a great deal about the craft during this period, even touring for several months with the Welsh Arts Council as a stage manager and actor after his graduation.

Hopkins then spent two years in the military serving with the Royal Artillery, and upon his demobilization resumed his acting career with the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. It was while performing with the Royal Academy that Hopkins was spotted by legendary actor Laurence Olivier, who offered Hopkins a spot in the Royal National Theatre. Hopkins appeared in several productions during his time at the National, including King Lear (his favorite Shakespeare play), Macbeth, and his most celebrated role, Antony and Cleopatra.

Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins in Legends of the Fall, which happens to be the author’s favorite Hopkins’ film.

Olivier wrote in his memoir, "A new young actor joined the company, one of exceptional promise named Anthony Hopkins. An understudy of mine, he walked away with the part of Edgar like a cat with a mouse between its teeth."

Later, when Olivier came down with appendicitis during a production called Dance of Death, the young Hopkins stepped in to play the part making gigantic waves with the British press with his performance. Billed as Olivier's heir to the British acting throne, Hopkins had the momentum to make the leap from stage to film, which was his primary ambition. He started on the small screen in 1967 with a BBC production of A Flea in Her Ear. Soon after he was cast in The Lion in Winter (1968) as Richard I, sharing the screen with established stars Peter O'Toole and Katharine Hepburn.

Hopkins also made directors and other actors take notice of his work ethic, as his method of preparation for a role was just as legendary as his performance. Hopkins was known in his early days to memorize his lines to the extreme, sometimes repeating them dozens of times before taking the stage or shooting a scene on film. The flawless finished product is typically done with fewer takes, and the only trouble Hopkins seems to have encountered in his career is when a director wants to veer away from the script.

No matter all his success on stage and screen, nothing could have prepared Hopkins for what 1991 would bring. Well into his fifties by this point, it would be his performance as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs that would catapult Hopkins to superstardom. Hopkins has said that when he first heard the title of the movie, he thought it was a children’s story. He then fell in love with the complex character of Lecter. “It was once of the best parts I’d ever read and one of the few times I actively sought out a role,” said Hopkins to People magazine.

Hopkins has received two Best Actor Academy Awards during his career, the first for Silence of the Lambs (1991) and next for The Father (2020), which also makes him the oldest Best Actor Oscar winner to date. His other Oscar-nominated films include The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, and The Two Popes . Other notable films include 84 Charing Cross Road, Howards End, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Meet Joe Black, Shadowlands, Legends of the Fall, and The Mask of Zorro.

Hopkins was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1993 for his contributions to drama.