November 20, 1820

The American whaling ship Essex is attacked and sunk by a giant sperm whale while sailing the Pacific waters west of South America. Based in Nantucket, Massachusetts, the Essex was captained by George Pollard, Jr. during the voyage, and had ventured so far from home because the whale populations along the Atlantic seaboard were in a sharp decline due to overhunting. The whaling voyage was scheduled to last for two and one-half years.

After sinking, the crew of twenty men was forced to make for South America in the ship’s whaleboats. With little provisions for a journey of roughly 2,000 nautical miles, the men were forced to resort to cannibalism, at first consuming the bodies of those who died, but later drawing lots for someone to be sacrificed.

First mate Owen Chase, one of eight survivors, recorded these events in his 1821 Narrative of The Most Extraordinary and Distressing Shipwreck of the Whale-Ship Essex. Herman Melville, who had spent time whaling, read Chase’s tale of survival and later met Captain George Pollard while in Nantucket. From these experiences Melville was inspired to write his greatest work, the 1851 classic Moby-Dick.

