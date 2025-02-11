February 11, 1962

Sheryl Suzanne Crow is born in Kennett, Missouri, a small farming community across the Mississippi River from Memphis. Both of her parents were musically inclined, playing trumpet and strings with various jazz bands in the Memphis area. Crow began playing the piano when she was five, and by age six could play by ear. During high school she picked up the guitar and learned to play while hanging with local rock bands.

Attending the University of Missouri, she majored in music composition, and after graduating in 1984 she taught music to children with special needs. In 1986 Crow decided to pursue her ambition of making it big in the music industry and moved to Los Angeles. She talked her way into an audition for Michael Jackson’s Bad World Tour and for two years was on the road with the star and his entourage. During this time, she continued writing songs, with some of her compositions being recorded by artist such as Wynonna Judd and Eric Clapton.

As a backup singer, Crow worked with several big-name acts, including Foreigner, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart, Sting, and Don Henley. It was Henley who encouraged Crow to perform her own music.

“However I am is however I am. When you see me onstage or in the press, there’s not a lot of thought and calculation that goes into it,” says Crow.

