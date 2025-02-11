February 11, 1962
Sheryl Suzanne Crow is born in Kennett, Missouri, a small farming community across the Mississippi River from Memphis. Both of her parents were musically inclined, playing trumpet and strings with various jazz bands in the Memphis area. Crow began playing the piano when she was five, and by age six could play by ear. During high school she picked up the guitar and learned to play while hanging with local rock bands.
Attending the University of Missouri, she majored in music composition, and after graduating in 1984 she taught music to children with special needs. In 1986 Crow decided to pursue her ambition of making it big in the music industry and moved to Los Angeles. She talked her way into an audition for Michael Jackson’s Bad World Tour and for two years was on the road with the star and his entourage. During this time, she continued writing songs, with some of her compositions being recorded by artist such as Wynonna Judd and Eric Clapton.
As a backup singer, Crow worked with several big-name acts, including Foreigner, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart, Sting, and Don Henley. It was Henley who encouraged Crow to perform her own music.
“However I am is however I am. When you see me onstage or in the press, there’s not a lot of thought and calculation that goes into it,” says Crow.
I lived in the area around Seaside, Florida, from 1997 to 2009, which sits between Panama City and Destin, Florida. Sheryl Crow bought a house in that area back in the early 2000's and became good friends with my then mother-in-law, who owned a shop near the resort community of Sandestin. One day my mother-in-law stopped by our house to visit with my daughter, asking my wife and I if we knew of some singer named Cheryl Crow? Seems she had been coming in the store quite often buying stuff and needed a large piece of furniture delivered.
My mother-in-law did not know Sheryl Crow from Napoleon, a fact that was obvious to Sheryl while they were arranging the details. My mother-in-law relayed to us that when she asked Sheryl what she did for a living and where she lived permanently, Sheryl told her she was a singer living in Los Angeles. After asking us if we knew Sheryl my mother-in-law produced a scrap of paper where Sheryl Crow had written down her contact information. This included her personal cell phone number, email, etc. She asked that none of this be shared with anyone, which is why my mother-in-law asked in the first place. Needless to say my wife and I broke down into crazy laughter and a quick trip to the internet revealed the true identity of this woman called Sheryl Crow.