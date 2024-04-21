Seattle's Space Needle Opens
April 21, 1962
The Eye of the Needle (now called SkyCity), the revolving restaurant at the top of Seattle’s The Space Needle opens on this date. Now the oldest operating revolving restaurant in the world, The Space Needle and its “Eye” were built for the 1962 World's Fair. The restaurant features a 14-foot-deep carousel dining floor on which sit patrons' tables, chair…
