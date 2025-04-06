April 6, 1930

The Twinkie snack cake is invented on this date by James Alexander Dewar, a manager with the Continental Baking Company, a concern which later changed its name to Hostess. The bakery was located near Chicago, IL, and James Dewar was trying to solve an economic problem. He realized that several of his machines used for making cream-filled strawberry shortcakes sat idle while strawberries were out of season, so he began experimenting with substitutes. Almost immediately he settled on banana cream, which he dubbed the Twinkie, a play on the word phrase “Twinkle Toes,” which he had seen on a billboard in St. Louis and could not get the phrase out of his head.

The new treat was quite a hit, with reports from the era promoting the idea that besides kids, jazz musicians in and around the Windy City had taken to them in earnest. Known for their affinity for marijuana, these “hipsters” were well known for getting their appetites up during performances. This underground love affair soon took the treat down the Mississippi River to St. Louis, Memphis, and New Orleans.

During World War II bananas were rationed, which created a huge problem for Hostess, who eventually switched the filling to vanilla. This new change proved to be a game-changer, so popular in fact that banana filling was rarely re-introduced. How about that for “necessity being the Mother of Invention.”

Today, the Twinkie has become ubiquitous in the American mindset. In the 1970’s during a famous episode of All In The Family, Archie offers Sammy Davis, Jr., a Twinkie when he stops by the house for a visit. The snack cake also featured prominently in the movie Ghostbusters, with Harold Ramis taking a big bite of one for the audience. On average, about 1,200 Twinkies are produced every minute, with almost 1.2 million of the snack cakes eaten around the world every day.

So far, Robert Kennedy, Jr. has not weighed in on the Twinkie, but in 2010, Kansas State University professor Mark Haub went on a "convenience store" diet consisting mainly of Twinkies. He was attempting to demonstrate to his students that losing weight was purely calorie intake, not the nutritional value of the food. He lost 27 pounds over a two-month period eating almost nothing but Twinkies and returned his body mass index to a normal range. Junk Food justification at its finest!

Inventor James A. Dewar is said to have eaten three Twinkies each day, and he lived to the ripe age of 88.

