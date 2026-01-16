January 16,1948

Born on this date in Carthage, NY, was American filmmaker John Carpenter. The son of a music director and a homemaker, Carpenter moved with his family to Bowling Green, KY during 1953. While in high school Carpenter received an 8mm camera for his birthday and immediately began making short films, eventually developing an insatiable interest in film composition and movies.

After high school he attended Western Kentucky University, where his father chaired the music department, and after two years transferred to The University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Deciding that he would learn more outside the classroom, Carpenter left college and took whatever work he could find in the studio business. After a few years he met and collaborated with John Kronecker on the short film The Resurrection of Bronco Billy (1970). The film won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

Carpenter’s first major film as director was Dark Star (1974), a science-fiction comedy that he co-wrote with Dan O’Bannon (who later went on to write Alien, borrowing freely from much of Dark Star). The film reportedly cost only $60,000 with Carpenter doing the musical score as well as the writing, producing, and directing. O’Bannon acted in the film while handling the special effects (which caught the attention of George Lucas who hired him to do the special effects for the Star Wars).

After kicking around Hollywood for a couple more years, Carpenter made his first studio film with Eyes of Laura Mars, a 1977 thriller starring Faye Dunaway and Tommy Lee Jones. The movie received solid reviews but lacked real commercial appeal.

John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of Halloween.

With his next movie, 1978’s Halloween, John Carpenter caught lightning in a bottle. A critical and commercial success that helped launch the entire “Slasher” genre of moviemaking, Carpenter has described Halloween as follows: “True crass exploitation in cinema. I decided to make a film I would love to have seen as a kid, full of cheap tricks like a haunted house at a fair, where you walk down the corridor and things jump out at you.”

From a budget of $300,000, with a shoot lasting 17 days, Halloween grossed $47 million in U.S. box office receipts alone, and established Carpenter as a genius. The film’s score is equally amazing in that it was composed completely by John Carpenter while working from home on a small electric keyboard.

