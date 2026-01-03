For me at least, saying goodbye to 2025 has been quite refreshing. A feeling akin to being released for indentured servitude or possibly prison. While people warn me about wishing my life away, I have been doing it gratefully since September, when my father went into the hospital for a severe infection. Life turned into a storm of uncertainty and chaos. Talk about trials and tribulations - false starts and changing directions - 2025 was the poster child for a dark future, a year of running in place, hurry up and wait.

Just before I began writing this piece, an old favorite rolled off my “Old School” playlist on Spotify. “Running To Stand Still” is from the 1987 U2 album Joshua Tree, which won a Grammy for album of the year and is IMHO one of the greatest studio albums ever made. I still remember walking into The Vinyl Solution, the coolest record store in Tuscaloosa back in the day, to purchase my own copy. Remember tearing the plastic wrapper off the album cover and spinning that vinyl disc for two hours. Listened to the entire album twice. No joke. I was a music aficionados in those days, surrounded by people convinced our generation was going to save the world.

Bono wrote Running To Stand Still after a phone conversation with his brother, who had used the phrase to describe his life over the previous months. New job, wife and kids, the struggle to stay ahead of the game. Give it a listen, think you’ll agree the band captured a certain spirit of vulnerability in this music. And in my opinion, vulnerability is the mother of all fear.

I’ve been thinking a lot about time lately, speculating on how much or how little I might have left. That can be a bit scary, it can also light a fire under your arse, forcing you to confront every moment objectively, coming down hard on yourself for all that time wasted in activities rotting the soul. I’m addicted to Sudoku puzzles, having convinced myself the exercise will ward off alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Much better now that I’m sober, I was once the King of rationalization.

To the detriment of Ex Animo, I’ve put the vast majority of my recent energies into finishing my latest novel, Reata, which should be out by late Spring. This has turned into quite a project. Set in 1817 and 1818, the research and writing have given me a renewed appreciation for the strength of our ancestors. People just taking off into new wilderness without a safety net is beyond the comprehension of almost everyone alive today. In our modern world help is never far away. Even off the grid in the middle of nowhere there are satellite phones and solar battery chargers. Most people hiking the Appalachian Trail are connected, listening to music etc. Imagine walking that same trail under threat of Indian attack. Changes the dynamic just a bit.

Speaking of time, it just dawned on me that a quarter of this new century is now behind us. Since there was no “year zero” the 20th century was closed out by the year 2000. Now we have 25 years of the 21st century in the books! Any of you 1960’s babies feeling old yet? Being born in 1966, I spent 34 years and some change living in the 20th Century. Having now spent 25 years living in the 21st century, the odds favor balancing time served between these two centuries in 2035, at the tender age of 68. Living even one day longer, I will become a product of the 21st century. Wow!

Let’s pay homage to just a few of those 20th century modes of existence no longer with us: cigarette machines, Beta and VHS video, satellite television antennas as big as cars, 8 track tapes, cassette tapes, floppy discs, hair curlers, hair spray, panty hose, regular gasoline, stick shift transmissions, newspapers, record stores, albums, automobiles by Mercury, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, and Plymouth. And last but certainly not least, kids riding bicycles and playing ball in the yard. I’m sure I’ve left a few out, feel happy to add those in the comments section.

My generation lived through Y2K and the largest economic downtown since the Great Depression (the 2008 housing mess, watch the The Big Short for further explanation). With those credentials in mind, I predict we’ll continue moving forward through the next crisis. In thinking about the 21st century an old memory popped into my head, the first time I had given any thought to the new millenium. An anthem written by Kris Kristofferson but sung by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson from their 1978 album Waylon and Willie. It’s called 2003 Minus 25 and I think it might be worth a listen. Kris isn’t with us anymore but thank goodness his music is.

Finally, I’d like to leave everyone with one of my favorite quotes, one shared just yesterday with a fellow writer, a very talented gentleman named Keith Gore whom I only recently met. The quote is by the Stoic philosopher and Emperor of Rome, Marcus Aurelius.

“The impediment to action, advances action. What stands in the way, becomes the way.”

There’s a lot to unpack in those two short sentences. Let your mind wander.

Let’s all stay in touch during 2026! Let me hear from you! Some of you read this newsletter and never make a comment? That attitude is NOT advancing action. This newsletter is a labor of love and the only thing that makes it worthwhile are the friends I’ve made along the way. Peace and prosperity in 2026!

