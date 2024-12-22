December 16, 1977

Saturday Night Fever is released on this date, setting off a music explosion called “disco” that brought the Bee Gees to the top of popular music, made John Travolta a bona fide film star, and never had a chance to achieve legitimacy.

Before we even get into the movie it is worth mentioning the origin of the word “disco” which is a shortening of the French word discotheque. This word literally means “library of phonograph records” in some French way, or at least that is what every search engine consulted will tell you it means. Discotheque came to describe the underground music scene in Paris during WWII. While France, and Paris in particular, were occupied by the Germans, it was American Jazz was all the rage within the French music world, especially among the young, hip, men and women that frequented dance clubs. This music was officially banned by the Nazis, it was still played and enjoyed in Paris clubs that were frequented by both Parisians and German soldiers. Over time, those that were fashionable began referring to alternative music styles as “disco” music. During the folk and blues heavy 1970’s most all “dance music” on both sides of the Atlantic began to be called “disco.” So now you know, and back to the film.

John Travolta plays a young Italian American from Brooklyn named Tony Manero, who spends his weekends dancing and drinking at a local disco called Odyssey. Confused and disillusioned with his life, Manero feels trapped within his working-class environment where he works in a paint store and lives with his parents. Saturday Night Fever deals with Manero’s vast array of social tensions, not the least of which is his inability to find any meaning in life other than by dancing with his friends at Odyssey. Manero sees himself as a loser in all things except his time on the dance floor. Director John Badham (also directed War Games and Bird On A Wire) does a wonderful job bringing these feelings of isolation to the screen, and John Travolta’s acting was superb.

The film is based on "Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night", an article written by music writer Nik Cohn, which was first published in the March 1976 issue of New York magazine. The original working title of the movie was “Tribal Rites,” and was only changed a couple of months before production was completed. The article was an honest portrayal of the New York City music scene during 1975-76, but more than the characters drawn to the clubs, which was truly the focus of the article, it turned out to be the dance music that really stirred the public’s imagination.

There is no doubt that the subsequent music craze surrounding Saturday Night Fever made the movie famous, or infamous depending on your tastes. As the disco craze swept the country (something that was either celebrated or loathed, there was rarely any middle ground) the quality of the film was pushed aside, and in several ways this was unfair to the spirit of the film and even sad. Many people are unaware that John Travolta received a “Best Actor” Academy Award nomination for his work in Saturday Night Fever. That is an amazing accomplishment for a young man known primarily for his work on ABC’s sitcom Welcome Back Kotter. Not since Fred Astaire won a honorary Academy Award in 1950 for his contributions to dance and the musical genre had the Academy thought so highly of an actor who danced on the silver screen.

Travolta summed up his feelings about the movie with this quote in 2015. “I think for sure, that Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction were the pillars of my acting career.”

In 2010, Saturday Night Fever was deemed “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, and was selected for preservation in the U.S. Film Registry. In addition, the Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack is still the largest selling movie soundtrack in history.