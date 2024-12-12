Sarah Rector in Taft, Oklahoma at the age of eight.

The story of Sarah Rector, her rise beyond poverty and prejudice to become one of the wealthiest African Americans of the early twentieth century, is so remarkable and divinely inspired that it sounds more movie than actual event. But it was real, and it defied all probability.

Born in 1902 near the town of Taft, Oklahoma, which at that time was part of the Creek Indian Reservation, Sarah Rector was the second of five children born to Joseph and Rose Rector. Like many other Black families living in Oklahoma at the turn of the century, the Rectors’ ancestors had been enslaved by the Creek Nation and moved to Oklahoma during the Trail of Tears. Following the Civil War, all slaves were freed, but many chose to remain in Oklahoma to become farmers or tradesmen.

This also meant that Sarah, upon turning ten-years-old, was eligible for a land lottery since she was added to the Creek Nation’s Freedmen Roll. Under federal law, free people of color were entitled to become part of a federal land allotment. So, in June of 1913, Sarah Rector was awarded a 160-acre parcel of land almost 100 miles northwest of Taft. The land was so far away from the Rector’s home that it was not even practical to visit. Not only that, but this “free” land was hardly free, it carried a yearly property tax that had to be paid promptly or the land would be forfeited and sold at auction. In a sign of the times, the property typically given to Black resident’s was barren and considered worthless.

Sarah Rector in Kansas City while in her twenties.

In trying to protect the interest of his family, Joe Rector wanted nothing to do with the land or the proper taxes that went along with it. Mr. Rector petitioned the Muskogee County Court to authorize a sale of the land for a few hundred dollars, but no buyer could be found. The only other option for the Rector family was to lease the land, along with its mineral rights, to a local oil company. This arrangement would at least offset some of the tax payments and came with a royalty if a splash or two of oil happened to be found.

On a sunny December day in 1913, the oil company working on Sarah’s land heard a rumble while drilling their first test site, and within an hour a gusher had come in, a mother lode of black gold that would eventually produce 2,500 barrels per day! That well on Sarah Rector’s property would become the largest producing well in an area that sat above one of the most productive oil fields in the United States! From that first gusher alone Sarah Rector stood to make more than $114,000 per year — nearly $3 million in today’s dollars.

Sarah Rector went on to enroll at the prestigious Tuskegee Institute, under the supervision of Booker T. Washington, and after her time there she moved with her family to Kansas City, Missouri. She then married and had a family, but her life continued to be fascinating. Sarah Rector died at the age of 65 on July 22, 1967. She is buried at her family’s plot in Taft, Oklahoma.