December 11, 1964

Singer Sam Cooke is shot and killed at age 33 by the manager of the Hacienda Motel near downtown Los Angeles, California. The manager of the motel, Bertha Franklin, where rooms were advertised to cost three dollars a night, claimed that Cooke assaulted her after attempting to rape another woman. In the end, the incident was ruled justifiable homicide by the Los Angeles Police, although Cooke’s family protested the ruling.

It was a tragic ending for Cooke, who was born to a Baptist minister in Clarksdale, Mississippi in 1931. Two years later, Cooke moved with his family to Chicago where spent his adolescent years.

Sam Cooke who was known for his work in the Civil Rights community, and for such hits as “Cupid (Draw Back Your Bow)”, “Send Me”, and “Twistin’ The Night Away”.