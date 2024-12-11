December 11, 1964
Singer Sam Cooke is shot and killed at age 33 by the manager of the Hacienda Motel near downtown Los Angeles, California. The manager of the motel, Bertha Franklin, where rooms were advertised to cost three dollars a night, claimed that Cooke assaulted her after attempting to rape another woman. In the end, the incident was ruled justifiable homicide by the Los Angeles Police, although Cooke’s family protested the ruling.
It was a tragic ending for Cooke, who was born to a Baptist minister in Clarksdale, Mississippi in 1931. Two years later, Cooke moved with his family to Chicago where spent his adolescent years.
Sam Cooke who was known for his work in the Civil Rights community, and for such hits as “Cupid (Draw Back Your Bow)”, “Send Me”, and “Twistin’ The Night Away”.
This is another in a long line of tragic endings for talented people rising to sudden stardom. What is it about the human condition that causes such a loss of control when desires are unimpeded?
Sam Cooke was not only an incredibly talented artist but also a significant figure in the Civil Rights movement. His song "A Change Is Gonna Come," released posthumously on December 22, 1964, just ten days after his tragic murder at the Hacienda Motel in Los Angeles, marked a pivotal moment in protest music and culture during that era. Recorded earlier that January, the song reflects a profound sense of hope and change that resonated deeply with the struggles of the time. Although Cooke performed it live only once and never witnessed its lasting impact, it has since become one of his most revered tracks. As a fan, I appreciate his music, often enjoying his albums alongside other iconic artists from that period. Rest in peace, Mr. Cooke.