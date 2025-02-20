February 20, 1992

Thirty-three years ago today, Texas billionaire Ross Perot appeared on CNN’s widely popular “Larry King Live” to announce his candidacy for President of the United States. Running as an independent, Perot failed to capture the White House, but his campaign did make history.

The first battle facing Perot was getting on the ballot, but his supporters were active, compiling enough signatures to have his name appear on the official Presidential ballot in all fifty states. Perot then went to work honing his message, touting policies such as balancing the federal budget, ending the practice of outsourcing American jobs, and favoring certain types of gun control. His opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was very vocal, and he was found of saying, “Do you hear that loud sucking sound down south? That’s all those American jobs going to Mexico.”

Perot received almost 18 million votes from a broad coalition of disgruntled Americans, representing roughly 19% of the total popular vote. This type of support was well beyond what political strategist thought possible. While Perot received no Electoral College votes, his support was the strongest showing for a third-party presidential candidate since Theodore Roosevelt ran for President in 1912 as a member of the Bull Moose Party.

Ross Perot (Center) on the debate stage with George Bush (L) and Bill Clinton.

There is no doubt that Donald Trump owes a debt of gratitude to Ross Perot, proving there was a clear path to victory for a “non-politician” to win the White House. As Trump would do almost thirty years later, Perot took his campaign directly to the people, purchasing television ads with his own money, utilizing talk shows, and painting his competitors as “out of touch” with everyday Americans. The internet was in its infancy, or most certainly Perot would have utilized it as well.

Most famous of all were his common sense charts and phrases, with one those being, “You make more making microchips than you do making potato chips.” This was a nod to Perot’s core business, and what had made him one of the richest men in the world. It also spoke to the future, and the role technology would play in American life, something that was still rather futuristic in 1992 when only a small percentage of Americans owned a cell phone.

Perot became the darling of the Anti-Establishment and was soon polling roughly even with the two major-party candidates, Bill Clinton and George Bush. Perot's candidacy received increasing media attention when the candidacies of Republican Pat Buchanan and Democrat Jerry Brown ended. On May 25, 1992, and he was featured on the cover of Time magazine with the title "Waiting for Perot".

Henry Ross Perot, Sr., was born and raised in Texarkana, Texas, and began a career as a salesman for International Business Machines (IBM) after serving in the United States Navy. In 1962, he founded Electronic Data Systems (EDI), a data processing service company located in Plano, Texas, which became a leader in the microchip revolution. In 1984, General Motors purchased a controlling interest in EDI for $2.4 billion ($6 billion in 2023),

Perot died from leukemia in Dallas, Texas, on July 9, 2019, less than two weeks after his 89th birthday.

