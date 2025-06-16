Ex Animo

Jeffrey W Massey
6h

Ron Howard was born in Oklahoma, as was his father Rance Howard (real name Harold Engel Beckenholdt), who was serving in the U.S. Air Force at the time of Ron's birth. The elder Howard was born to a farming family, but always knew he wanted to be an actor.

Rance howard graduated from high school in Oklahoma, studied at the University of Oklahoma, and moved to New York City during the 1940's. He appeared in over 100 films during his career, as well as working in theatre. He played roles in films as diverse as Cool Hand Luke and Chinatown. Google Rance Howard for the rest of the story.

Carolyn Schildgen
40m

50 years...what an accomplishment!! That's awesome.

