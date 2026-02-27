Thought to be the ultimate symbol of honor, the phrase “rolling out the red carpet” is as ubiquitous to special occasions as limousines. Whether it be heads of state or famous movie stars appearing at the Academy Awards, everyone recognizes the “red carpet treatment.” But what do you really know about the Red Carpet? You might be surprised to find that the tradition predates the Academy Awards by over 2,400 years – at least. Arriving with a sting in its tail, the red carpet has deadly origins.

Greek playwright Aeschylus is credited with the first written mention of a “red carpet” in his play “Agamemnon,” dated 458 BC. In one scene, Clytemnestra, Agamemnon’s wife, speaks of a “floor of crimson broideries to spread / For the King’s path.”

Amy Henderson, historian emeritus at the National Portrait Gallery, Washington, explains why: “Agamemnon goes away to fight (in the Trojan Wars) and leaves his wife Clytemnestra at home. He’s away for a long time, and they both find significant others. When he returns home from the fighting Agamemnon comes back with Cassandra, his new lover.”

Despite her own infidelity, Clytemnestra is not amused. In her defense, there were mitigating factors: Agamemnon had made a deal with the gods, sacrificing their 15-year-old daughter so he could put the wind in his career sails. Talk about stepping on people while you climb the ladder of success, the word reprehensible does no justice here. Clytemnestra then goes on to say, “Let all the ground be red / Where those feet pass; and Justice, dark of yore, / Home light him to the hearth he looks not for,” says the queen.

“She rolls out the crimson carpet to convince him to walk into his death,” says Henderson. Accounts differ, but Clytemnestra either murders Agamemnon in the bath, or he’s slain by her lover. She also kills Cassandra. “It’s not a pretty story,” Henderson adds.

Clytemnestra provides early proof that people will follow a red strip of textile into the unknown. The next documented account of the red carpet treatment was when James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, stepped off a South Carolina riverboat in 1821 as a show of ceremony. Although not much more is known than this, it is understood that the red carpet’s relationship with transport is key.

Next, the red carpet was tied to the railroads. In 1902, New York used plush crimson carpets to direct people boarding the trains.

“It wasn’t glamorous,” says Henderson, “but as it was largely used for first class ticket holders, the red carpet became a signifier of social status. Over time the notion of the “red carpet treatment” grew. The strip of red carpet, she says, “was a way of making people feel special.”

Then came the movie business, where glamour helped sell tickets. The red carpet became routine for large film premieres and Hollywood galas. Hollywood greats, who were out of the public eye more often than today, were guaranteed to be featured getting the “red carpet treatment.” It was the ultimate symbol that your career was on the move – an actor or actress had become a star.

Grauman’s theatre pictured for the premier of Ocean’s 13

Grauman’s Chinese Theatre hosted the Oscars between 1944 and 1946, but it wasn’t until 1961 when Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences chose to add a red carpet to its broadcast formula.

“Of course, it was black-and-white, but the process of the runway culture was more important than seeing it in red to begin with,” Henderson says. An instant success, families began tuning in for the pre-ceremony spectacle. By 1966 when the Oscars was first broadcast in color, watching the stars walk the red carpet became the main reason to tune into the Academy Awards. “Smart advertising executives on Madison Avenue thought ‘Oh, what a great idea. Let’s have our own red carpet.”

Thus, the modern red carpet transcended film and the status culture proliferation of the red carpet truly began. Now, events as diverse as the Metropolitan Gala in New York City and the Washington Correspondents’ Dinner in our nation’s capital roll out the red carpet. Watch a gala screening at the Cannes Film Festival and you’ll find musicians and models, millionaires and moguls all walking the red carpet. On many occasions, they’re upstaging the actors.

In a hyperreal media environment, where life tries to imitate art, we now have these perfect creatures walking the planet and the masses can mimic what they wear, how they walk, and how they fix their hair and makeup. A bonanza for advertising executives constantly looking for ways to sell style that in turn sells their products.

The marketing potential of the red carpet, recognized by executives, has translated into a billion-dollar exercise in selling anything that can hang off the human frame. Whether that is symptom or symbol of the consumerist lifestyle is hotly debated among those that study our cultural nuances, but the practice shows no signs of slowing down.

