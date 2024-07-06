July 6, 1946

Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone, American actor, screenwriter, and director was born at a charity hospital in the Hell’s Kitchen area of New York City on this date. The attending physician used forceps during the birth, damaging a facial nerve and leaving Stallone with a droopy left eyelid and a noticeable speech impediment. After spending much of his infancy in the boarding care of the state, Stallone rejoined his family in Maryland when he was five.

Stallone’s parents divorced in 1957, and after initially stayed with his father, he rejoined his mother in Philadelphia at age 15. Because of his speech impediment Stallone was often bullied and became a bodybuilder and fighter to gain respect. His aggressive nature eventually led to a history of school expulsions, and he ended up in a private school for troubled teenagers which is where he began acting.

Struggling as an actor for a number of years upon moving to New York City in 1969, Stallone found gradual work in films such as The Lords of Flatbush (1974). He big breakthrough came in 1976 when he achieved both critical and commercial success with his iconic role as boxer Rocky Balboa in Rocky, which he also wrote. In 1977, he became only the third actor in history to be nominated for an Academy Awards for both Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor. He second most famous role was that of the PTSD-plagued soldier John Rambo in the movie First Blood (1982).