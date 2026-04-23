For one week each January, Park City, Utah, becomes the capital of the movie-making universe

Should you believe Robert Redford created the Sundance Film Festival out of thin air all those many years ago in a singular act of Hollywood defiance, then don’t worry - you are forgiven. After all, for over forty years his name and face have been synonymous with the world-class event, helping the Sundance Film Festival rise to enormous heights of prestige and credibility. Surely the strength of Redford’s celebrity was the initial fuel propelling Sundance, what gave the festival its world-class clout. But its unique ability to draw independent filmmakers from around the world also stems from Redford’s commitment to artistic excellence. Until his death last September at the distinguished age of 89, Robert “Bob” Redford help guide the Sundance Institute, and by extension the Sundance Film Festival, through a maze of decisions that could have tripped up a lesser man.

While Sundance is, to a large degree, all about Redford (takes its name from one of Redford’s most famous roles, playing opposite Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid) its history is much more complicated. Back in 1978, the Utah Film Commission kicked off the “Utah & United States Film Festival” as a way to promote independent film production and attract tourists. Participation in the event was minimal at best, primarily because it was held in Salt Lake City, a venue that rigorously prohibited the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. One early participant stated in a newspaper interview that “pot and cocaine are everywhere, but nobody can enjoy a good glass of wine.” Not sure what the sons and daughters of Brigham Young thought about those remarks, but soon enough the Utah Film Commission bought into a simple reality - the folks deeply invested with independent filmmaking liked to party. Imagine that.

So, as the festival floundered along, a movie star who had already lost his heart to the mountains of Utah decided to get involved. That man was Robert Redford, a transplant from California who had stumbled upon the rugged beauty of Park City and the Provo Canyon way back in 1961 while driving from his parents’ house in California to Colorado for a fresh start. Taking a wrong turn somewhere along the way, Redford found himself surrounded by the most beautiful scenery he had ever laid eyes upon. Falling in love, literally, with the area’s natural beauty, Redford later bought a couple of acres of land within sight of Mt. Timpanogos, building a small A-frame house while Redford tried to jump start his acting career. Living the simple life with his wife at the time, Lola Van Wagenen, the pair eventually had four children during their 27 years of marriage, and the wilds of Utah became a respite for the very private Bob Redford.

Park City, the nearest community, became a place where Redford could ride down to the hardware store to pick up a hammer and then dropped by the post office without a single person asking for an autograph. And not because the residents were all rich and famous in their own right, but because they really didn’t care what “Bob” was doing. He was a friend and a good neighbor and that’s what mattered. One local recalled years later helping Redford change a flat tire and a couple of days later seeing him on the Academy Awards show. Said it was the first time he had ever thought of Bob as famous.

That’s why Redford loved Utah, and it was the same kind of sentiment that drew him into the world of independent filmmaking. Besides being a witness to one of the great generations of directors and filmmakers in history, men and women who turned Hollywood on its ear, Redford saw all of it through the eyes of an actor. Beginning with Dennis Hopper and Easy Rider, he had a front row seat to watch directors like George Lucas (Star Wars), Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather), Steven Spielberg (Jaws, E.T.) and Martin Scorsese (Taxi Driver) do their thing. Secondly, Redford had seen how the “Hollywood Machine” controlled the film industry with an iron fist. Money and power were towering commodities, often to the detriment of talented men and women who had the voices and guts to make great movies. During the 1960’s and early 1970’s the Big Four – Universal, Twentieth Century Fox, Paramount, and Warner Brothers – controlled the creative flow of the town. Having a hand in everything, these powerful studio heads and connected directors got to decided what movies would be made, and to a large extent who would star in them. During this era there were virtually no women in roles of importance, the exception being Julia Phillips, a groundbreaking producer who won a Best Picture Oscar for The Sting (1973), which coincidentally starred Robert Redford and Paul Newman.

Redford and Tarantino 1992

So Redford, in his low-key, understated manner, decided to throw some of his weight around. In 1981 Robert Redford founded the Sundance Institute, and as an extension the Sundance Film Festival, in the mountains around Park City, Utah, with one single mission. Give unknown filmmakers the chance the studio system never would. (It also didn’t hurt that alcohol sales were legal in Park City.) He was looking for men and women that did not fit the traditional mold, films that were too strange or too personal. Redford’s passion sprang from his younger years when he was trying to get a break, facing only constant rejection. Hard to believe Robert Redford facing rejection, but that is something all young artists have to be prepared to accept. Very rare indeed are the times when life offers a free pass.

Within a decade the Sundance Film Festival had found its footing and Redford’s star shined brightly. As the prestige grew, so did the pressure, mainly a self-imposed pressure by some in Redford’s circle to pick winners. In this mix of people, Redford could see the goals of the festival becoming more about box office success than artistic merit. Choosing films that would land big movie deals, potential blockbusters from unknown directors, that seemed to be the direction some wanted to take. Questions became centered around whether a particular film could go the distance, could the festival push its chest out and say, “See there, we discovered that director, producer, or screenwriter first! He/she won the award at our festival before he/she was universally loved and famous!” In other words, egos were beginning to be involved.

Robert Redford saw this mindset as a liability, and rejecting this type of filmmaking was why Redford had started Sundance in the first place. It all soon came to a head in 1992 with an unknown aspiring filmmaker with no pedigree named Quentin Tarantino. The film in question was called Reservoir Dogs, and the screening room fell silent as the credits rolled. Within minutes the jury for the Sundance Festival had convened in a private room and voted unanimously for rejection. The buzz was all negative. Much too violent some said, and other thought the language coarse and the dialog awful. What’s more, this film had zero commercial potential. Many were even questioning why Reservoir Dogs had been allowed into the screening process for jury consideration.

Leaning against the back wall quietly was Robert Redford and what he did next changed the history of filmmaking. Redford knew that sitting outside in the screening room was a young, aspiring artist named Quentin Tarantino, a 28-year-old video store clerk with a dream to be a filmmaker and director. Tarantino had never been to film school, hell, he’d never even been to a film festival. He’d never been anywhere much except Los Angeles and the city of Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was born and lived from time-to-time with his grandparents. A high school dropout, Tarantino had spent the last five years working at the Video Archives video store in Manhattan Beach, California, watching every movie he could get his hands on. Redford later said he had never met anyone that knew as much about movies as Quentin Tarantino. The young man had an encyclopedic knowledge of film that stretched back to the 1940’s. His knowledge of directors and their individual styles made even the well-seasoned Redford feel as though he needed to go and do his homework. And yes, Tarantino had found some success, he had written screenplays that had been bought, but the movie heads and directors always changed his vision. Now, Tarantino had one dream, to make just one movie before he turned 30. His very own movie, his way. Redford could feel the passion inside the young man, remembered what it felt like to be hungry, and he wanted to help.

Inside that jury room Redford saw eight film industry professionals, and what he saw creeping into their thinking was everything he hated about Hollywood. He decided to take a stand. He convinced the jury to reconsider. He explained who Tarantino was and how the film was even made. He reminded everyone how just three years earlier they had accepted an off-the-wall film by Steven Soderbergh called Sex, Lies, and Videotape and how they had taken a chance on the Coen brothers. Then he explained how actor Harvey Keitel, a legitimate star, and producer Lawrence Bender, believed in Tarantino and his vision, helping him secure modest funding from a group of mainly industry insiders just to make Reservoir Dogs a reality. Not much money, a measly $1.2 million, which in Hollywood is nothing. Keitel even waived his normal fee and worked for union scale. They borrowed equipment, helped build sets, and shot the entire movie in 30 days. It was then submitted to Sundance where Redford approved its acceptance into the competition.

Reservoir Dogs did premier at the Sundance Film Festival in 1992, and while it did not win, the film was easily the most talked about entry. Possibly it was too coarse and too violent, but there is no doubting its originality, as Tarantino’s non-linear storytelling has become a hallmark of his moviemaking vision. The film went on to be shown at the Cannes Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival, and was later picked up for distribution by Miramax, going on to gross over $10 million worldwide. No that’s not a lot of money by Hollywood standards but it did turn a nice profit.

Obviously, Quentin Tarantino has gone on to be a legendary director, an icon in the movie industry. This past September, upon the death of Robert Redford, he had this to say. “None of us independent filmmakers would be where we are today with Robert Redford and the Sundance Film Festival. There’s no doubt about that.”

Greatness is often overlooked. Never quit reaching for your dreams. Never let anyone tell you that you can’t.

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