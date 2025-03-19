Robert Louis Stevenson and his wife Fanny

According to his wife Fanny, the author Robert Louis Stevenson was using stimulants and other “medicines” during 1886 while writing The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The acclaimed author, who was often sickly and out of sorts, had become prone to awakening from fitful bouts of sleep, crying out loud and breathless. He would then go into a detailed account concerning his terrifying dreams.

One evening just after midnight, Fanny had awakened Louis as he cried aloud, tossing and turning in the bed. Stevenson scolded her for interrupting his lucid fantasy, not just any dream, but one so real Louis began committing it to paper immediately. The dream Fanny interrupted became the story of Dr. Jekyll transforming into his alter-ego Mr. Hyde. A narrative that, along with Treasure Island (1883), came to define the author in the public psyche.

Stevenson’s stepson Lloyd Osbourne said of the event, “I don’t believe there was ever such a literary feat as the writing of Dr. Jekyll. I remember the first reading as though it were yesterday. Louis came downstairs in a fever of excitement, read nearly half the book aloud; then, while we were still gasping, he was away again, and busy writing. I doubt if the first draft took more than three or four days.”

Robert’s first draft was presented to his wife Fanny, who, when recognizing the larger themes at work between the two characters, advised her husband to write the story as an allegory. Thinking this idea wonderful, Robert started re-writing the story from scratch, burning his first draft for fear that he would try to salvage it. Within two or three weeks he had the final version of the tale completed, a novella that went on to become one of the most celebrated horror stories of all time.

A rare first edition of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

The fact that Stevenson and Fanny were married at all is a matter of great intrigue, as she had not been the kind of woman Robert’s parents had imagined for him, nor was young Louis even certain of what to do with his life. Born to honest stock in Edinburgh, Scotland, Stevenson’s family ancestry was made up of engineers, and God-fearing church goers. Appalled that Robert was a flaky bohemian type that enjoyed hanging out with writers, painters, and musicians, the family was none too happy upon meeting their son’s love interest either.

Fanny Vandegrift Osbourne was 36 when she met Stevenson, who was a 25-year-old literary wannabe, dependent on his parents for financial support. While Stevenson had published a few essays, and was highly regarded among the literary crowd in Paris and London, there was nothing stellar in his portfolio.

Fanny, on the other hand, had seen a great deal of life by the time their paths crossed in September 1876. Fanny was from the American Midwest, Indiana to be precise. Marrying at 17, she followed her husband to the rough and tumble silver mining camps of Nevada to strike it rich. By all accounts Fanny was sensible, good-looking, and respectable, but she soon tired of the rough life and could not tolerate her husband’s infidelities. A divorce ensued, and after settling accounts with her husband, Fanny pulled up stakes with her two children, Isobel and Lloyd, and moved to southern France to study art. Fanny was no fragile soul, and was known to keep a pistol in her dress and roll her own cigarettes.

A painting of Robert Louis Stevenson done by his wife Fanny 1876

By 1877 Louis and Fanny had become lovers. Her wit, worldliness, and natural beauty put a spell on Stevenson’s heart that he would never shake. In 1878, Fanny made plans to return to the United States, eventually settling in San Francisco where she had renewed ties with western acquaintances that were prospering. When his family refused to pay for his passage, Robert worked and saved to make the voyage on his own. Against the advice of his friends, and without notifying his family, the sheltered and often sickly Stevenson set off from London in August 1879. Traveling aboard the ship Devonia he reached New York City without incident and from there took a train to California. Stevenson later wrote about his travels in The Amateur Emigrant.

Robert and Fanny married almost immediately, and it was through Fanny’s confidence in her husband that his talents blossomed. Four years later Robert Louis Stevenson would publish Treasure Island, a novel that would change the literary landscape of the world, and establish a permanent position for Robert Louis Stevenson to become a respected man of letters.

What is that old saying? Behind every good man stands a great woman.

