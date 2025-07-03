It is only logical that those making an indelible mark on history have achieved a certain degree of fame during their lifetimes, many even household names before taking their last breath. Those are also the kinds of people that typically make it to the pages of Ex Animo, glorified by the masses for their achievements. That all ends today with the featuring of Rhoda Jones, a key component in the Underground Railroad that flourished along the Ohio River.

The photograph taken above was captured during July of 1910. Rhoda, well into her 80s, is pictured standing outside her cabin near the town of Ripley, Ohio, the oldest surviving resident of what had once been known as Africa, a settlement of free African Americans founded on the hillside above Ripley. This small but determined community had long been known for its involvement in the Underground Railroad. Rhoda originally lived in the cabin with her parents, who taught her well in the arts of subterfuge. By her teens she was playing a critical role in aiding enslaved people seeking freedom.

Just across the Ohio River from Ripley lay the slave state of Kentucky, along with a large contingent of fugitive slave traders. The long and winding Ohio River was “ground zero” for the Underground Railroad, a long border who northern boundary offered safety to thousands of runaway slaves. For those headed north, many as far as Canada, Rhoda Jones offered shelter, guidance, and hope.

As our country prepares to celebrate 250 years of Independence, we seem to be living in an age where playing the victim has become a cottage industry. Maybe we should all take a moment to reflect on a time in our country’s history when people were disenfranchised in the worst way imaginable, denied the very freedom our country proclaimed as a God-given right.

Deeply woven into the fabric of this story comes Rhoda Jones, a testament to unsung heroes everywhere, an icon to liberty. Her home, modest and sturdy, was likely one of many stops that provided not only physical refuge but also a resounding symbol of what freedom could look like. Her presence in that photo is a testament not only to her longevity but to the strength and courage of those who quietly changed history from the margins. Women like Rhoda didn’t just witness the struggle for liberation—they lived it, shaped it, and ensured its survival through acts of everyday bravery.

