February 12, 1924

It was on this date that “Rhapsody in Blue,” a timeless musical creation from composer George Gershwin, was performed for the first time. A segment of a larger concert titled “An Experiment in Modern Music,” the piece was unveiled at the Aeolian Hall in New York City and immediately became wildly popular.

The idea for "Rhapsody" followed the success of an experimental classical-jazz concert held by bandleader Paul Whiteman, in New York City during November of 1923. Whiteman wanted to stretch the boundaries of this new American sound called Jazz, and asked composer George Gershwin to write a concerto-like piece in honor of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday celebration being held at Aeolian Hall in New York City. Whiteman became fixated with Gershwin after a collaboration in 1922, impressed by Gershwin’s one-act “jazz opera” called Blue Monday. Gershwin initially declined Whiteman’s request, saying there was insufficient time to fully compose such a work.

Soon after, on the evening of January 3, an article appeared in the New York Tribune entitled “What Is American Music?”. The Tribune article falsely claimed Whiteman and Gershwin had “begun work on a jazz concerto for New York audiences.”

The article puzzled Gershwin, as he had politely declined to compose any such work for Whiteman. In a telephone conversation the following morning Whiteman informed Gershwin that his archrival, Vincent Lopez, had leaked the false news hoping to drum up excitement for his own experimental jazz concert. With this news, Gershwin finally agreed to compose the jazz concerto he had initially refused.

The rest, as they say, is history.

One final aside. The now famous opening, a rapid clarinet slide (called a glissando), was not originally in the score; it was a gag added by clarinetists Ross Gorman during rehearsal one afternoon. Gershwin loved the feature so much he added it to the final score.

