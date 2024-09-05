The Australian naturalist and wildlife expert Steve Irwin, known around the world as “The Crocodile Hunter,” died tragically after accidentally provoking a venomous bull stingray off the coast of Australia. Irwin was filming the television show Ocean’s Deadliest when the accident happened.

Born on February 22, 1962, in the Upper Ferntree Gully, in the Australian Province of Victoria, Stephen Robert Irwin was at home with all types of wildlife but seemed especially adept at handling reptiles. His parents opened the Beerwah Reptile Park just outside of Ferntree in 1970, and Irwin caught his first venomous snake at the tender age of eight! He would often arrive late to school after convincing his mother to pull over so he could rescue large lizards that had wandered into the road.

By the time he was nine years old, Irwin was helping catch small problem crocodiles for the local wildlife patrol. Often, his ability with animals seemed almost otherworldly, as men three times his age would marvel at the ease in which he bagged dangerous critters. He could be found hanging around docks and boat ramps hoping for a chance to capture anything that seemed to present a problem.

The wildlife park owned by his parents was renamed the “Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park,” in 1980, and this became both Irwin’s home and place of business. It was at the park where he worked countless hours, caring for the wildlife, and maintaining the grounds. Taking over the management of the Queensland Park in October of 1991, Steve Irwin thought his life was perfectly set, but fate had other plans. Towards the end of that month, he met American Terri Raines, a visiting tourist who just happened to love nature. The two hit it off immediately, and by June of the following year Irwin and Raines had tied the knot in Terri’s hometown of Eugene, Oregon. Instead of a honeymoon, the couple embarked on filming a wildlife documentary in far north Queensland. The show featured Irwin relocating dangerous crocodiles and became a successful series on Australian television. The Crocodile Hunter was born.

The TV series became an international hit, a true success story, and with their newfound earnings the Irwin’s were able to expand their wildlife habitat back in Australia. Expanding the size of the park, it was renamed “The Australia Zoo” in 1994. Their guiding message at the park was, and still is, Conservation Through Education.

As mentioned earlier, tragedy struck the Irwin family in September 2006, while filming a documentary called Ocean’s Deadliest near Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Irwin swam over a venomous bull stingray in shallow water, inadvertently provoking the animal to attack. He was stung in the chest and immediately went into cardiac arrest, and he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.