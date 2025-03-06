The Alamo as it looked in 1910.

March 6, 1836

After thirteen days of intermittent fighting, the Battle of the Alamo comes to a gruesome end. Mexican forces under General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna were victorious in recapturing the fort, and nearly all the roughly 200 Texan defenders were killed. Significant among these brave men were James “Jim” Bowie, Davy Crockett, and William Travis.

The final attack came before dawn when Mexican troops breached the north wall and flooded into the compound, awakening many of the Texan defenders inside. After repelling two attacks, the Texans were unable to repel a third. The fighting lasted 90 minutes, most of it hand-to-hand with six to eight of the Texans surrendering. Santa Anna ordered all prisoners to be executed except women and children.

Mexican losses were reported to have been more than double those of the defenders. On April 21, Sam Houston, commander of the Texas militia, met Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto and thoroughly defeated the Mexican Army. The battle cry that day was, “Remember the Alamo!”

The photo above shows the Alamo, circa 1910, while being photographed for the National Archives.

