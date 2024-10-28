Watt Matthews surveying his cattle

Maybe you’ve never heard of Watt Matthews, or the 53,000-acre Lambshead Ranch that lies between Lubbock and Fort Worth. Maybe you’ve never been in Texas proper, which are the wild lands considered “rural” by the postal service. That’s okay, because I’ve been lucky enough to spend some time in Texas, but it wasn’t until Watt was dead that I learned his story. He had just passed away back in 1997, and I caught one of those Sunday morning television programs that happen to run a segment on his life. And what a life it was. I knew I had to dig deeper.

You see, Watkins “Watt” Reynolds Matthews was the real deal, and his family was the real deal. We aren’t talking about paper tigers or “all hat and no cattle” Texas. This ain’t Billy Bob’s, or selling Stubb’s by the bottle, or Mickey Gilley’s place or heaven-forbid J.R. and Dallas. We’re talking about roping and riding and spending your entire life on a horse kind of Texas.

Watt Matthews was born two months before Ernest Hemingway and two years after William Faulkner, and he outlived both men by 30 years. When he passed away in April of 1997 a big piece of Texas passed with him. Here’s the first two paragraphs of his New York Times obituary.

New York Times

April 21, 1997

Watkins Matthews, Rancher From Bygone Era, Dies at 98

By Robert Thomas, Jr.



Watkins Reynolds Matthews, a wiry wrangler who spent more than half a century presiding over his family's showcase Texas cattle spread, died on April 13 at the historic Lambshead Ranch, 140 miles west of Fort Worth. He was 98 and the last of his generation in one of the state's oldest and most prominent cattle families.



The 65-square-mile ranch is not especially large by Texas standards -- not much more than twice the size of Manhattan -- but Lambshead was plenty big enough for Watt Matthews. Although he was born in the little town of Albany, a few miles away, he grew up on the ranch, and except for the four years he spent at Princeton University and his regular trips back for reunions of the Class of 1921, he never saw much reason to leave.

1979 photo of Watt at age 80 with sisters Ethel (L) and Lucile (R)

That about sums up Watt. He went to Princeton University in New Jersey, where he got a degree in economics. His mother urged him to go, telling him "Son, we have enough cow people in this family." While at Princeton, he wore his hat and boots every day. As soon as he got his degree, he returned to the ranch. Watt devoted his life to carrying on the legacy of the 53,000-acre Lambshead Ranch, which his father founded in the 1870s and 1880s on the valley of the Clear Fork Brazos River.

There are so many great stories about Watt Matthews that sometimes it's hard to tell where the history ends, and the legend begins. Cattle drives, breaking horse, branding irons, the coming of the automobile – Watt saw it all.

He was famous for his hospitality. Local rancher Bill Green said, “The best story I ever heard that defined Watt took place when he was eating lunch in the cook shack with the cowboys. The phone rang, and Watt talked to the individual on the other line for about 20 minutes. When he hung up, someone asked, ‘Who was that, Watt?’ He replied, ‘Well, it was the wrong number, but they’re coming for supper tonight.’”

To learn a little more about this great American, and his service to Texas and his country try the following link:

