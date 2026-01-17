Cartoonist E.C. Segar with an early drawing of Popeye

January 17, 1929

The cartoon character “Popeye” makes his debut on this date, a creation of cartoonist E.C. Segar. Originally a minor character in a King Features’ production of Thimble Theatre, Popeye quickly became the star of the show. Hired by character Castor Oyl to navigate his ship, Popeye’s first line upon being asked if he was a sailor was, “Ja think I’m a cowboy?”

Because of Popeye and his cast of characters, which included Sweet Pea, Sea Hag, and Bluto, Thimble Theatre quickly became one of King Features’ most prized properties. After E.C. Segar passed away in 1938, the duty of carrying on Popeye’s legend fell to Tom Sims, fellow cartoonist, and son of a riverboat captain. It was Sims that created the Popeye the Sailorman spin-off known so well today.

Popeye the character and Frank “Rocky” Fiegel

Most interesting of all, the character of Popeye was based on Frank “Rocky” Fiegel, a navy veteran and laborer from E.C. Segar’s hometown of Chester, Illinois. Likewise, the character of Bluto was also inspired by another ruffian from Chester who was often seen with Rocky Fiegel.

The comic strip has no connection to the popular restaurant chain Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, which takes its name from Popeye Doyle, the character played by Gene Hackman in the film The French Connection.

View My Website