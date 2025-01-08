It was a cold January morning in Washington DC, and playing softly at a random Metro Station was a young man with a violin. He was performing the work Johann Sabastian Bach, and played both on and off the Metro for about an hour. During that time, he encountered thousands of people, most of them on their way to work.

At times people would stop and listen for a moment or two, some even dropped money in his violin case and smiled. A small boy seemed to show the most interest but was tugged away quickly by a mother who had more important things to do than stand around listening to music.

What no one knew was this; the man making the beautiful music was Joshua Bell, one of the greatest musicians in the world. Mr. Bell had just performed in Boston two days prior to his playing on the Metro, and with an average ticket price of $100 his show was a complete sell-out. The violin he was playing that morning was manufactured in the 18th century and was valued at $3.5 million.

In other words, one of the greatest musicians in the world, played some of the finest music ever composed, on one of the world’s finest instruments in the world, FOR FREE, and almost no one noticed.

This is a true story, and it took place in 2007. Joshua Bell, playing incognito in the D.C. Metro Station, was organized by the Washington Post as part of a social experiment about perception, taste, and people’s priorities.