January 31, 1970

The LSU basketball legend, and arguably the greatest college basketball player of all time, “Pistol” Pete Maravich breaks Oscar Robertson's NCAA scoring record of 2,973 career points. Maravich went on to score 3,667 points in his college career, a number that is even more amazing when you consider three factors.

First, freshman were prohibited from playing varsity athletics during his college career, so Maravich achieved his numbers while only playing three seasons.

Second, Maravich played before the adoption of the three-point line, which drastically increased scoring.

Third, he played before the shot clock was implemented. This rule change sped up the pace of play and increased scoring.

Maravich was born just outside of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and his father Press was a Serbian immigrant who became a semi-professional basketball player, and later a coach. Pete Maravich was the youngest players ever inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He died suddenly at age 40 during a pick-up basketball game in 1988, the consequence of an undetected heart defect.

