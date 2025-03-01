March 1, 1973

The English rock band Pink Floyd released their seminal album The Dark Side of the Moon on this date, which went on to spend an incredible 972 weeks on the Billboard 200. If you are keeping score at home, this is just over 18 years on the chart, and yes, this is a record.

Conceived as a concept album by the band’s primary creative forces Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the album’s focus is directed towards the pressures facing the band during this period of constant touring, as well as the demands of dealing with the press, and constantly trying to please their record company - “it sounds good to us, let’s go ahead and sell it.”

The band was also still coming to terms with the loss of band co-founder Syd Barrett, who had left Pink Floyd in 1968 amid troubles with substance abuse and mental illness. Their next album, Wish You Were Here, would become a tribute to Barrett, and what he meant to the band. It was Barrett’s imagination that spawned the band’s unique moniker, taking from the first and last names of two American blues greats - Pink Anderson and Floyd Council - to create on of the best band names in history.

Recorded during two sessions in 1972 and 1973 at Abbey Road Studios in London, The Dark Side of the Moon is among the most critically acclaimed albums of all time, selling over 45 million copies at last count, Dark Side is one of only four albums to achieve this milestone. The album stayed on the Billboard 200 for a record 972 weeks. As a comparison, The Eagles Greatest Hits album, one of the best selling albums in American history, spent 445 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Roger Waters is quoted in The Pink Floyd Odyssey as saying, “We thought we could do a whole thing about the pressures we were personally feeling to stay on top, the pressure of earning money, the time thing, you know, how time just continues to fly by very fast. When you’re in the middle of a project you can never know how it will be received.”

Obviously, the members of Pink Floyd hit the mark. The Dark Side of the Moon was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress in 2012 as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant". It has been selected by your humble author as simply one of the best records ever made, and it still sounds great 52 years later.

View My Website