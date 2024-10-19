“Head of A Woman” was one of Picasso’s first works after arriving in Paris.

October 19, 1900

Pablo Picasso first arrives in Paris, the center of the European art scene, at the tender age of nineteen. A relative unknown outside Barcelona, he was there to cover the Exposition Universelle, the city’s major art fair.

Picasso was also under a commission to display some of his own work, a series of paintings call “Last Moments,” which had been selected to hang in the Spanish section of the exhibit. In stark contrast to his own palette, what Picasso found in Paris were the vibrant colors of contemporary artist such as Vincent van Gogh, Toulouse-Lautrec, Cezanne, Gauguin, and Seuret. While his native Spain was awash in drab colors - the black shawls of Spanish women, the ochres and browns of the Spanish landscape - in France he found the vivid colors of new fashion, and the sun-drenched countryside.

“Last Moments” by Pablo Picasso

Using charcoals, pastels, watercolors, and oils, Picasso recorded life in the French capital on a daily basis. The painting above called “Head of a Woman,” is a wonderful example of Picasso’s new-found artistic freedom with its heavy brush strokes and rich color showing the undeniable influence of van Gogh on the young artist.

In 1904 Picasso would settle in Paris full-time, residing in the Bateau-Lavoir quarter where he lived among the bohemian poets and writers of the era. The famous artist once said, “Without Paris, there would be no Picasso.”

And while not everyone is a painter, we should never doubt the power of our surroundings - whether they be physical, emotional, or cultural.