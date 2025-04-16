April 16, 1966

Percy Sledge, native of Leighton, Alabama (near Florence), releases his first record on this date, a remarkable ballad called “When A Man Loves A Woman”. The singer was twenty-six and working as a hospital orderly when he made the famous recording, discovered while moonlighting at night with his band the Esquires.

A chance meeting with Quin Ivey, a local music producer working closely with Rick Hall, owner of FAME recording studio in Muscle Shoals, turned out to be Percy's lucky break. Ivey brought Sledge to Muscle Shoals for some demo work that turned into a complete recording session. If you aren’t familiar with FAME (the acronym stand for Florence Alabama Music & Entertainment) then you need to dig a little deeper into this musical landmark, as Rick Hall was recording Little Richard, Wilson Pickett, and Aretha Franklin by the mid-1960s. He also put Duane Allman on the map when the then-unknown musician played slide guitar on Wilson Pickett’s cover of “Hey Jude” by the Beatles. Hall’s group of house musicians were called “The Swampers,” and were legendary in musical circles. They went on to found their own recording studio, Muscle Shoals Sound, which was utilized by a host of great rock n roll acts through the 1970’s.

Rick Hall standing in front of his world-famous FAME recording studio.

After recording “When A Man Loves A Woman,” both Ivey and Hall were blown away with the velvet voice of Percy Sledge and knew the song was strong enough to be released as a single. Immediately getting on the phone with Jerry Wexler, president of Atlantic Records, Hall secured a record deal, and the song became Atlantic's first number one hit, and it further solidified the reputation of FAME studios.

Percy Sledge later became a member of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. The song “When A Man Loves A Woman” was inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

View My Website