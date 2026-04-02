Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Ron Gilbert's avatar
Ron Gilbert
1d

No wonder I’m a Coke guy.

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Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
4d

Jeffrey, this case really stuck with me. Leonard v. Pepsico—one guy going after a $33 million fighter jet from a soda ad—is classic David vs. Goliath. I loved his analysis of using the ad and Pepsi’s rules to argue a real offer. He didn’t win, but it’s a perfect example of the “reasonable person” standard and how much words matter, even in a joke commercial.

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