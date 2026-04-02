The year was 1996, three decades past and a world away from today. A time when Pepsi and Coke were waging “war” in the world of consumer beverage dominance. In an effort to gain market share, Pepsi launched the “Pepsi Stuff” promotion, an elaborate marketing campaign designed around saving plastic bottle tops from Pepsi products in order to accumulate points. Teenagers took the promotion with a rabid fury, saving their bottle tops while procuring all kinds of merchandise - t-shirts for 75 points, leather Pepsi jackets for 1,450 points, and sunglasses for 175 points.

The most prominent part of the advertising campaign was a television commercial spinning a bit of fantasy. A male teenager lands a Marine Corps AV-8 Harrier fighter jet in his high school parking lot to the cheers of his fellow students. After removing his helmet the young man grins at the camera while wearing his cool Pepsi shades. The caption at the bottom of the television commercial alerts viewers to the jet’s value, saying it could be yours for 7,000,000 Pepsi points!

While most everyone saw the advertisement as a playful jest, a 21-year-old business student in Seattle, Washington, by the name of John Leonard saw a potential windfall. A multi-million-dollar military fighter jet could be redeemed for a few million Pepsi Points? Leonard decided to take a closer look at the advertisement and Pepsi’s contest rules, noticing something critical, something everyone else seemed to overlook. Nowhere did the commercial explicitly say this was a joke, and more importantly, the official Pepsi Stuff catalog included a clause stating Pepsi Points could be purchased for 10 cents each.

It was this last fact that put the wheels in Leonard’s head to motion. Quickly doing the math he determined that 7,000,000 points at $0.10 per point would come to $700,000. A Marine Corps AV-8 fighter jet’s actual market value was approximately $33 million. If Pepsi was legally bound to honor their commercial, Leonard could acquire a $33 million military aircraft for $700,000.

While Leonard lacked the personal capital to finance the venture, the potential upside for profit was obvious to everyone. Finding investors did not take long, as local Seattle businessman Todd Hoffman stepped up to secure the majority of the capital needed. On March 27, 1996, John Leonard filled out an official Pepsi Stuff order form. He checked the box requesting the Harrier Jet. He enclosed a check for $700,008.50—the $700,000 for points plus $4.19 shipping and handling, plus 15 original Pepsi Points as required by the rules. He then mailed the form and waited.

Pepsi’s response came quickly—but not the response Leonard and his team had expected. Pepsi returned the check with a letter explaining the offer for a Harrier fighter jet was “obviously meant to be humorous,” and was not a real item available for redemption. Pepsi then offered a consolation prize, a ton of free Pepsi merchandise for all his trouble. Leonard refused the offer, believing Pepsi had made a legally binding offer through broadcast advertising, an offer that he had accepted based on Pepsi’s own stated contest rules.

John Leonard in 2022

Later In 1996, John Leonard filed a lawsuit: Leonard v. Pepsico, Inc. He sued for breach of contract, demanding Pepsi honor the commercial and provide him with a Harrier fighter jet or its cash equivalent. The case became an over-night media sensation as thousands of teens reached out to Pepsi to “do the right thing.” Print and broadcast news services around the world were detailing the David vs. Goliath saga of a college kid taking on a multi-billion-dollar corporation over a TV commercial. The story had everything: corporate hubris, legal absurdity, and the question everyone wanted answered—could John Leonard actually win?

As you can imagine, Pepsi assembled a fantastic legal team and argued several defenses to counter the lawsuit. Pepsi claimed the offer was clearly a joke—no reasonable person would believe Pepsi was offering a military fighter jet to the general public. The Harrier fighter jet was never listed in the official catalog, only shown in the commercial. Even if the offer were serious, Pepsi couldn’t legally acquire or transfer a military aircraft to a private citizen without Department of Defense approval. And finally, the price was obviously satirical—$700,000 for a $33 million jet? The discrepancy proved it was humor.

Leonard’s attorneys countered, and some of their points were quite convincing. Advertisements constitute binding offers when they are specific in nature. If a company advertises a specific product or service for a specific price, this type of offer becomes binding. This is a legal fact, law that has been upheld in the courts of the United States for decades. The television commercial stated a specific point value for a specific product. There was no disputing this as fact. Also, Pepsi’s contest rules allowed point purchases, making the offer achievable without drinking impossible quantities of Pepsi.

A reasonable person might understand it as exaggerated marketing but still believe the offer was genuine. Companies routinely give away cars, trips, and other expensive prizes. The case went to U.S. District Court in Seattle, where Judge Kimba Wood presided. In August 1999, Judge Wood ruled decisively in Pepsi’s favor. Her written response held that Pepsi had “produced the commercial in jest.” A teenager flying a military jet to school was obviously a farce, a comedic element aimed at humor. Judge Wood surmised that no reasonable person would believe Pepsi was offering a genuine Harrier fighter jet for redemption. The commercial was puffery, not a binding offer. Advertisements routinely use exaggeration and humor to achieve sales goals, not every claim constitutes a legal contract.

Leonard appealed the ruling, and in 2000, the appellate court affirmed the lower court’s ruling.

John Leonard would not be getting his Harrier Jet.

But the story didn’t end there. Leonard v. Pepsico became one of the most cited cases in advertising law. Law schools across the U.S. still teach examples of the case today when studying contract formation, offer and acceptance, and the “”reasonable person”“ standard.

After the lawsuit, Pepsi revised the commercial. In later versions, the AV-8 Harrier fighter jet’s point value changed to 700,000,000,000 points—making it mathematically impossible to purchase. They also added a disclaimer which stated “Just Kidding” in small print below the points total.

John Leonard never got his fighter jet, but he did receive immortality in legal and advertising history. In 2022, Netflix released a documentary about the case entitled “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” The story captivated a new generation of soda fans, amazed this kind of advertising hyperbole actually happened. John Leonard, now in his late 40s, has embraced his role in the saga. He didn’t win his lawsuit, but he proved a point: words matter, even in commercials.

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